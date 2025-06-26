Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose something big – and gain something magnetic
A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra might drop a fan-favorite feature to unlock something new.
Samsung's next flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now starting to show up more and more in leaks and rumors. Now, a new rumor from tipster @PandaFlashPro on X indicates Samsung may have a different S Pen tech for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Apparently, if this rumor is correct, Samsung may remove the S Pen digitizer in order to start offering phones with Qi2 magnetic backs. Galaxy S Ultra phones have used an S Pen digitizer for years. Theoretically, if Samsung removes it, this would mean there's more space in the device for other modules.
One of the reasons for this alleged removal could be the Qi2 compatibility. Right now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Qi2 Ready, which means it has the ability to use magnetic cases, but it doesn't have magnets in its body, unlike phones like the iPhone 15.
If Samsung adopts the complete standard, this would make the Galaxy S26 Ultra feature magnets in its rear panel, just like MagSafe on Apple iPhones.
PandaFlashPro's post on X. | Screenshot Credit – PhoneArena
Another potential reason for the removal of the digitizer could be similar to what is rumored for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Yep, thinness. If the company removes the S Pen digitizer, it can make the Galaxy S26 Ultra a thin phone. However, that would require much more than removing the digitizer.
However, it's worth noting that removing the digitizer doesn't mean there won't be an S Pen. It's possible that the new S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be similar to the new one rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The foldable phone is expected to be announced in just a couple of weeks, on July 9, and maybe we'll learn more about the new S Pen (if these rumors are correct) then.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's flagship for next year, expected sometime in early 2026. The phone may be accompanied by a Galaxy S26 Edge and may feature more RAM. It will battle the yet-unannounced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for the title of the best flagship phone.
Meanwhile, there are rumors indicating Samsung may be making moves to get rid of the S Pen on the Ultra models entirely in the future. Although these are all still rumors and nothing is set in stone, I can't help but think it may not be a great idea, as most Samsung fans seem to like the S Pen and would want it to stay.
