Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose something big – and gain something magnetic

A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra might drop a fan-favorite feature to unlock something new.

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung's next flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now starting to show up more and more in leaks and rumors. Now, a new rumor from tipster @PandaFlashPro on X indicates Samsung may have a different S Pen tech for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Apparently, if this rumor is correct, Samsung may remove the S Pen digitizer in order to start offering phones with Qi2 magnetic backs. Galaxy S Ultra phones have used an S Pen digitizer for years. Theoretically, if Samsung removes it, this would mean there's more space in the device for other modules. 

One of the reasons for this alleged removal could be the Qi2 compatibility. Right now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Qi2 Ready, which means it has the ability to use magnetic cases, but it doesn't have magnets in its body, unlike phones like the iPhone 15

If Samsung adopts the complete standard, this would make the Galaxy S26 Ultra feature magnets in its rear panel, just like MagSafe on Apple iPhones.   


Another potential reason for the removal of the digitizer could be similar to what is rumored for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Yep, thinness. If the company removes the S Pen digitizer, it can make the Galaxy S26 Ultra a thin phone. However, that would require much more than removing the digitizer. 

Would you use the complete Qi2 charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Iskra Petrova
