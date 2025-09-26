Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

The S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is being redesigned to keep itself in tune with the phone's broader design changes that make it look like an iPhone 17.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Holding up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus outdoors
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be seeing some significant visual changes next year, some of which make the S26 Ultra look ancient. Due to these changes, the S Pen — which Samsung will keep, thankfully — is also undergoing a minor cosmetic change, according to a new leak.

The S26 Ultra will have much rounder corners compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which itself broke the tradition of Samsung’s unique, boxy look. As such, the S Pen’s external end, the bit that is visible when the pen is stored away inside the phone, will also be becoming curvier (translated source).

Are you okay with Samsung's new design choices?

Vote View Result


While not a big deal in of itself, it does put into perspective just how much the S26 Ultra is going to resemble the iPhone 17. Not only is Samsung making the edges a lot more curved, the Galaxy S26 Edge will apparently also feature a large rear camera module, very much like the iPhone 17 Pro.

Personally, I was already pretty bummed when the S25 Ultra dropped the sharp edges, but at least it still looks like a modern smartphone. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, what with its downright ugly rear camera module, looks positively archaic.



Make no mistake, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to be a superb phone in every other aspect. It will feature the brilliantly capable Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 — though some regions may get Exynos — and it will also finally come with a tangible camera upgrade. The battery, unfortunately, will still remain at Samsung’s usual 5,000 mAh.

But, considering the redesign of the phone, I would personally choose the Galaxy S26 Edge. Both the standard model, which will reportedly be called the Galaxy S26 Pro, and the Ultra model will feature the outdated design that I heavily dislike.

If you don’t want the Edge and also find the new designs unpleasant to look at, but still want to stick with Samsung, perhaps it’s time to give the company’s foldable phones a try. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a brilliant phone: powerful, beautiful, and actually practical.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

LMArena AI Nano Banana – Next-Gen AI Tool Review 2025

by kamracara •

OnePlus 15 will be the first phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and it’s coming soon [UPDATED]

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Survey reveals which iPhone is surprisingly the most owned model in the U.S.

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless