Galaxy S26 charging speeds may lag behind even this Samsung mid-ranger
Samsung’s own Galaxy A57 may outperform the flagship Galaxy S26 in one key spec.
Everyone’s talking about the Galaxy S26 series, but Samsung is also working on its upcoming mid-range smartphone lineup. One of the most anticipated models is the Galaxy A57, which could beat the company’s flagship in one of the most important specs.
We’ve already seen signs that Samsung is working on the upcoming Galaxy A57, but now the device has appeared on China’s 3C certification website. The new listing is for a model number SM-A5760 and reveals that the mid-range device could offer wired charging with up to 45W.
That speed may be faster than what the flagship Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are rumored to offer. Earlier rumors about the upcoming top-tier devices claimed that Samsung would continue offering 25W wired charging for those devices.
Samsung is notoriously conservative with the battery capacity and charging speeds of its flagship devices. The base Galaxy S25 supports only 25W charging, while the mid-range Galaxy A56 can charge with up to 45W, which is the same speed supported by the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Apparently, offering faster charging on a device that costs about $500 than on a flagship that starts at $800 is becoming a tradition for Samsung.
The Galaxy A57 is likely to launch in March next year, and it may feature a mid-tier Exynos 1680 chipset. The device is unlikely to support wireless charging, and it won’t have a telephoto camera. It may also skip some Galaxy AI features that flagship models like the Galaxy S26 are going to get.
Fast-charging is far from the most important feature of a smartphone, but I’d still like to have the best possible specs when I buy a flagship smartphone. It’s about time for Samsung to catch up to companies like OnePlus and improve the battery tech of the Galaxy S devices.
The Galaxy A57 3C listing. | Screenshot – PhoneArena
A shameful tradition
The Galaxy A56 also supported 45W charging. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Meanwhile, other brands are moving forward both in terms of battery capacity and charging speeds. The OnePlus 15 features a 7,300 mAh battery with up to 80W charging for its global version. Other devices offer even higher speeds, and even the iPhone 17 models hit 36W charging speed in our tests.
Move on, Samsung
