Samsung Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals: Discounts on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, more

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Oct 08, 2020, 5:52 AM
Amazon's Prime Day shopping bonanza got delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but don't fret, the lucrative deals and mega sales are just around the corner. 

This year's Amazon Prime Day will take place on October 13-14 and allow any Amazon Prime members to indulge take advantage of some superb bargains and deals. You can also benefit from the Prime Day discounts by first subscribing for Amazon Prime, which will cost you $12.99 per month plus any applicable taxes. In return, you get free, same-day shipping on  your Amazon orders, as well as unlimited access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more. 

Of course, Prime Day discounts and sales are enough of a reason to justify a subscription for Amazon Prime, If you haven't subscribed to Amazon Prime just yet, you can do that by visiting the link right below.


Subscribe to Amazon Prime here



And will there deals and bargains on Samsung products on this year's Prime Day? Of course there will be tons of discounts and sales on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs, and other devices! We've curated the best early deals on Samsung products this Amazon Prime Day, and we've also rounded up some deals that could become live based on past Prime Day deals we've seen over the years. Yay, deals!

You'll also love these:



Top Samsung deals on Amazon (live now)


Here are some of the best early deals and discounts on Samsung phones, tablets, and accessories:











  • You can get the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad with Fast Charge 2.0 at 33% off.


There are some noteworthy deals and discounts on other Samsung products that are not necessarily mobile devices.

  • The Samsung Q60T Series 50-inch QLED Smart TV can be yours at 10% off.

  • The not-too-shabby 512GB Samsung 860 Pro SSD has also been slashed by 10% off.

  • The 27-inch Samsung Oddyssey G5 gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is 10% off.


What deals on Samsung devices to expect at Amazon Prime Day?



What other deals to expect? We expect the rest of Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup to get discounted during Amazon Prime Day, and the same applies to the foldable darlings, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip, which could might also get discounted at the upcoming shopping event. We also expect older and contemporary Samsung wearables, tablets, and other smart gadgets to get discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020. 

Our experience with previous years is that a lot of brand new and older models have gone on sale briefly during the Amazon Prime Day deals and discounts event, so there's no reason not to expect the same treatment in 2020 as well. 

Rest assured that this post will get updated prior to the start of Amazon Prime Day 2020 with all the latest deals and discounts on Samsung products. 

