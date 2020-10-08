Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals: Discounts on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, more





And will there deals and bargains on Samsung products on this year's Prime Day? Of course there will be tons of discounts and sales on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs, and other devices! We've curated the best early deals on Samsung products this Amazon Prime Day, and we've also rounded up some deals that could become live based on past Prime Day deals we've seen over the years. Yay, deals!

What other deals to expect? We expect the rest of Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup to get discounted during Amazon Prime Day, and the same applies to the foldable darlings, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip, which could might also get discounted at the upcoming shopping event. We also expect older and contemporary Samsung wearables, tablets, and other smart gadgets to get discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.





Our experience with previous years is that a lot of brand new and older models have gone on sale briefly during the Amazon Prime Day deals and discounts event, so there's no reason not to expect the same treatment in 2020 as well.





Rest assured that this post will get updated prior to the start of Amazon Prime Day 2020 with all the latest deals and discounts on Samsung products.