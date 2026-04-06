Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung is finally bringing the Galaxy S26's smartest call feature to older phones

You no longer need to deal with spam calls.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 next to Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S25. | Image by PhoneArena
As is the case with many smartphone brands these days, Samsung also decided to focus mainly on AI upgrades this year for its Galaxy S26 lineup instead of any major hardware changes. The latest Galaxy phones come with really cool AI features, like Now Nudge, a completely new Bixby, Audio Eraser, and much more.

While all these capabilities are impressive, the AI-powered call screening feature sounds especially helpful and one you'll likely use almost daily. The good news is that it's now reported to become available on the Galaxy S25 series as well very soon.

What is the AI-powered call screening feature?



Before I get into the details of the current news, allow me to briefly explain the call screening feature so you can understand its importance. Call screening is one of the many AI-powered upgrades you'll get in the latest Galaxy S-line phones. It basically appoints an AI assistant to handle calls for you.

Recommended For You

For instance, if you receive a call while you're busy doing some important work, you can use the call screening feature. The AI assistant will pick up the call for you, ask the caller to introduce themselves, and inquire about the purpose of the call. You'll also see a real-time transcription of the conversation on the call screen.

By reading the transcription or hearing the caller's response, if you think that the call is urgent, you can take over anytime you want. However, if you decide to decline the call, the AI assistant will automatically inform the caller that you aren't available at the moment.

It's coming to the S25 family




Soon after this feature was announced, Galaxy users began demanding that it be made available on older Galaxy phones as well. The demand seems valid, since Samsung's older flagship phones have everything needed for the call screening feature to function. However, a Samsung Community forum moderator recently commented that this feature will not be coming to older Galaxy devices.

Recommended For You

Fortunately, things have changed now, thanks to the huge demand from Galaxy users for this feature. A notice posted on the company's South Korean forum suggests that various AI features, including call screening, will become available to the Galaxy S25 series with the stable One UI 8.5 upgrade.

When will the Galaxy S25 line get the One UI 8.5 stable update?


Since the feature will apparently ship with the stable One UI 8.5 build, you might wonder when it will roll out to last year's S-line phones. At the time of writing, no official information is available on this matter.

However, a reliable tipster, Tarun Vats, recently shared that we are going to see two more beta releases this month. The first one, which will be Beta version 9, is reportedly coming out on April 9. Beta 10, which is expected to be the last beta update of One UI 8.5, is expected to be released on April 20.

If Tarun Vats' claim pans out to be true, we could see the stable release of this particular One UI update getting rolled out to eligible devices, including the S25 lineup, in about a month. That said, the call screening feature could also land on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7. Unfortunately, I am not sure whether it will also become available on the Galaxy S24 lineup as well sometime in the future.

Do you think Samsung's new call screening feature is actually useful?
6 Votes

A great feature to handle spam calls


Call screening is definitely an important security feature that you hope will be available on every device. It mainly protects you from spam calls, but you can also use it in situations when you're busy with work and can't talk to the caller directly.

Interestingly, Samsung isn't the first brand to introduce such an innovative upgrade. Google introduced something similar a while ago. I regularly use the Call Screen feature on my Pixel 10 to handle spam calls.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it

Latest News

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Wide Fold has already won customers over
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Wide Fold has already won customers over
At 41% Off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are flying off the shelves during this limited-time deal
At 41% Off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are flying off the shelves during this limited-time deal
Samsung follows Apple and turns your Galaxy S26 Ultra into a broadcast camera
Samsung follows Apple and turns your Galaxy S26 Ultra into a broadcast camera
Samsung might pocket a six-fold Q1 profit amid the memory chip crisis
Samsung might pocket a six-fold Q1 profit amid the memory chip crisis
Get ready to claim one of T-Mobile's most delicious Tuesdays gifts this week!
Get ready to claim one of T-Mobile's most delicious Tuesdays gifts this week!
Limited-time deal just slashed $130 off Samsung’s best-looking watch, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Limited-time deal just slashed $130 off Samsung’s best-looking watch, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless