Samsung is finally bringing the Galaxy S26's smartest call feature to older phones

What is the AI-powered call screening feature?









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For instance, if you receive a call while you're busy doing some important work, you can use the call screening feature. The AI assistant will pick up the call for you, ask the caller to introduce themselves, and inquire about the purpose of the call. You'll also see a real-time transcription of the conversation on the call screen.







It's coming to the S25 family

As a result of pressure at the Samsung Members Forum, the S25 series was entitled to receive all the innovations and an official announcement was made.



customers got what they deserved pic.twitter.com/6mSf0cMWrV — Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) April 6, 2026







Recommended For You By reading the transcription or hearing the caller's response, if you think that the call is urgent, you can take over anytime you want. However, if you decide to decline the call, the AI assistant will automatically inform the caller that you aren't available at the moment.Soon after this feature was announced, Galaxy users began demanding that it be made available on older Galaxy phones as well. The demand seems valid, since Samsung's older flagship phones have everything needed for the call screening feature to function. However, a Samsung Community forum moderator recently commented that this feature will not be coming to older Galaxy devices

Galaxy S25 series with the stable One UI 8.5 upgrade.

When will the Galaxy S25 line get the One UI 8.5 stable update?

Since the feature will apparently ship with the stable One UI 8.5 build, you might wonder



Fortunately, things have changed now, thanks to the huge demand from Galaxy users for this feature. A notice posted on the company's South Korean forum suggests that various AI features, including call screening, will become available to theseries with the stable One UI 8.5 upgrade.Since the feature will apparently ship with the stable One UI 8.5 build, you might wonder when it will roll out to last year's S-line phones . At the time of writing, no official information is available on this matter.

However, a reliable tipster, Tarun Vats, recently shared that we are going to see two more beta releases this month. The first one, which will be Beta version 9, is reportedly coming out on April 9. Beta 10, which is expected to be the last beta update of One UI 8.5, is expected to be released on April 20.





If Tarun Vats' claim pans out to be true, we could see the stable release of this particular One UI update getting rolled out to eligible devices, including the S25 lineup, in about a month. That said, the call screening feature could also land on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7. Unfortunately, I am not sure whether it will also become available on the Galaxy S24 lineup as well sometime in the future.

Do you think Samsung's new call screening feature is actually useful? I'll no longer have to deal with spam calls. Sounds cool, but I still prefer manual control. I prefer using third-party call filtering apps. Vote 6 Votes

A great feature to handle spam calls

Call screening is definitely an important security feature that you hope will be available on every device. It mainly protects you from spam calls, but you can also use it in situations when you're busy with work and can't talk to the caller directly.



Call screening is definitely an important security feature that you hope will be available on every device. It mainly protects you from spam calls, but you can also use it in situations when you're busy with work and can't talk to the caller directly.

Interestingly, Samsung isn't the first brand to introduce such an innovative upgrade. Google introduced something similar a while ago. I regularly use the Call Screen feature on my Pixel 10 to handle spam calls.