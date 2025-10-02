The still-impressive Galaxy S24 Ultra steals the spotlight with $400 off before Prime Day
Walmart is giving you a huge $400 discount on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra that you shouldn't pass up.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but this Galaxy S24 Ultra promo is just too good to ignore. Huge price cuts on previous-gen flagships don’t come often — and right now, Walmart slashes the 512GB model from $1,400 to just $999.99. So, if you don’t care much for the new S25 Ultra, this might just be the perfect alternative.
Truth be told, we might see a big discount on the mighty S25 Ultra next week. But will it really drop $400 — the same discount its predecessor has today? We don’t know — and won’t know until the hottest Samsung phone deals go live. And if you wait too long, you can easily miss this opportunity.
Of course, it’s not just the camera that makes it a top-tier Android phone. It also sports a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display with excellent color accuracy and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth browsing experience. Even better, it resists reflections incredibly well, thanks to the anti-reflection coating.
If you like what this premium handset brings to the table, now’s the perfect time to save $400 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Take advantage of this incredible offer before it’s too late.
Sure, the newer Samsung flagship brings some improvements to the table, but that doesn’t make last year’s phone any less impressive. In fact, it remains among the best camera phones we’ve tested, boasting an impressive quad camera system with a 200MP main sensor. As photo samples in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review show, it takes absolutely stunning photos, even when light is scarce.
Performance is just as great, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy ensuring apps load ultra-fast and there’s no throttling even with heavy multitasking. And with seven years of support, plus a plethora of useful AI features, the S24 Ultra indeed holds its own against 2025-released flagship phones.
