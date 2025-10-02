Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The still-impressive Galaxy S24 Ultra steals the spotlight with $400 off before Prime Day

Walmart is giving you a huge $400 discount on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra that you shouldn't pass up.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showing the phone's beautiful display.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but this Galaxy S24 Ultra promo is just too good to ignore. Huge price cuts on previous-gen flagships don’t come often — and right now, Walmart slashes the 512GB model from $1,400 to just $999.99. So, if you don’t care much for the new S25 Ultra, this might just be the perfect alternative.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive $400 off

$999 99
$1400
$400 off (29%)
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an exceptional device, delivering an excellent experience across the board. And while you can rarely find it on sale anymore, Walmart is now giving you a big $400 discount on the 512GB model in Titanium Black. Take advantage before it disappears.
Buy at Walmart

Truth be told, we might see a big discount on the mighty S25 Ultra next week. But will it really drop $400 — the same discount its predecessor has today? We don’t know — and won’t know until the hottest Samsung phone deals go live. And if you wait too long, you can easily miss this opportunity.

Sure, the newer Samsung flagship brings some improvements to the table, but that doesn’t make last year’s phone any less impressive. In fact, it remains among the best camera phones we’ve tested, boasting an impressive quad camera system with a 200MP main sensor. As photo samples in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review show, it takes absolutely stunning photos, even when light is scarce.

Of course, it’s not just the camera that makes it a top-tier Android phone. It also sports a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display with excellent color accuracy and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth browsing experience. Even better, it resists reflections incredibly well, thanks to the anti-reflection coating.

Performance is just as great, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy ensuring apps load ultra-fast and there’s no throttling even with heavy multitasking. And with seven years of support, plus a plethora of useful AI features, the S24 Ultra indeed holds its own against 2025-released flagship phones.

If you like what this premium handset brings to the table, now’s the perfect time to save $400 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Take advantage of this incredible offer before it’s too late.

The still-impressive Galaxy S24 Ultra steals the spotlight with $400 off before Prime Day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 3

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move

by Anam Hamid • 2

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more

by Anam Hamid • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless