The Moto G Stylus (2025) just became a hit thanks to this Amazon offer
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Moto G Stylus (2025) at Amazon and the Motorola Store? Don’t worry — you can now grab a generous 23% discount on the Android phone. While not the best deal we’ve ever seen, it’s the best one you can grab right now.Missed last Black Friday and the December sales on the
We’ve checked prices at Motorola and Best Buy, and both retailers currently give you a more modest $50 price cut. In case you’re wondering, the best offer we’ve seen so far allowed Prime members to save $115 during the Black Friday savings event.
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is a solid choice for everyday use. It comes with various notable upgrades over the previous model, including a significantly brighter 6.7-inch OLED display. We’ve measured it to reach a peak brightness of over 2,400 nits, which is indeed remarkable for a Motorola device in this price range.
As we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, the stylus wasn’t left out. It’s significantly more responsive than before and supports some AI features, making your stylus experience all the more enjoyable.
As you can see, this device is a proper Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) successor. Plus, while its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip isn’t a powerhouse, it delivers slightly better performance than the previous G Stylus. Expect smooth sailing with daily tasks.
So, if you’ve missed previous discounts, Amazon is giving you the best Moto G Stylus (2025) promo right now. It might not last way too long, so you might want to act fast if you want to save.
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We’ve checked prices at Motorola and Best Buy, and both retailers currently give you a more modest $50 price cut. In case you’re wondering, the best offer we’ve seen so far allowed Prime members to save $115 during the Black Friday savings event.
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is a solid choice for everyday use. It comes with various notable upgrades over the previous model, including a significantly brighter 6.7-inch OLED display. We’ve measured it to reach a peak brightness of over 2,400 nits, which is indeed remarkable for a Motorola device in this price range.
The durability has been improved as well. The handset features an IP68 rating, giving you that extra peace of mind. It even meets MIL-STD-810H toughness standards.
As we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, the stylus wasn’t left out. It’s significantly more responsive than before and supports some AI features, making your stylus experience all the more enjoyable.
As you can see, this device is a proper Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) successor. Plus, while its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip isn’t a powerhouse, it delivers slightly better performance than the previous G Stylus. Expect smooth sailing with daily tasks.
What about the software support? The device runs on Android 15 right out of the gate and should receive two OS updates. That’s nowhere near what Samsung and Google promise for some of their budget options, but it’s still better than just one major update.
So, if you’ve missed previous discounts, Amazon is giving you the best Moto G Stylus (2025) promo right now. It might not last way too long, so you might want to act fast if you want to save.
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