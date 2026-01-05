Thumping JBL Boombox 3 gets an irresistible discount at Amazon
This loud Bluetooth speaker is way more tempting at $150 off!
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As music lovers might know, JBL recently released this model’s successor. But as far as we know, the newer Boombox 4 has yet to receive a discount at Amazon. It’s also more expensive than the Boombox 3, costing as much as $550. In other words, if you want powerful, bass-heavy audio at no more than $350, you should definitely grab Amazon’s current Boombox 3 deal.
One of the most notable things about this unit is the sound quality. A proper party speaker, it blasts out loud and bass-heavy sound that most users will absolutely love. You can also connect it to other speakers via PartyBoost for an even more powerful soundstage.
The Boombox 3 also boasts a durable, water and dust-resistant design (IP67). That means it shouldn’t be damaged by an accidental water splash or a speck of dust. Battery life is just as good, too — the unit delivers up to 24 hours of nonstop music.
It’s not all fun and games, though. The speaker is a bit bulky and heavy, weighing approximately 14.7 pounds (6.7kg), so it’s not the best choice for a hiking trip. On the bright side, the durable built-in handle makes it much easier to haul it to the park or the beach.
Don’t mind the size? In that case, the JBL Boombox 3 should definitely be on your radar. Loud and powerful, long-lasting, and now 30% cheaper than usual, it’s just waiting to stream your favorite hits. Grab Amazon’s offer and save $150 while this promo is still available.
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