Thumping JBL Boombox 3 gets an irresistible discount at Amazon

JBL Boombox 3: save $150 at Amazon $150 off (30%) The JBL Boombox 3 is now available with a pretty solid discount at Amazon. Right now, you can get it for 30% off, making it a solid music companion you wouldn't want to miss. Act fast and save big while it lasts. Buy at Amazon

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As music lovers might know, JBL recently released this model’s successor. But as far as we know, the newer Boombox 4 has yet to receive a discount at Amazon. It’s also more expensive than the Boombox 3, costing as much as $550. In other words, if you want powerful, bass-heavy audio at no more than $350, you should definitely grab Amazon’s current Boombox 3 deal.One of the most notable things about this unit is the sound quality. A proper party speaker, it blasts out loud and bass-heavy sound that most users will absolutely love. You can also connect it to other speakers via PartyBoost for an even more powerful soundstage.The Boombox 3 also boasts a durable, water and dust-resistant design (IP67). That means it shouldn’t be damaged by an accidental water splash or a speck of dust. Battery life is just as good, too — the unit delivers up to 24 hours of nonstop music.It’s not all fun and games, though. The speaker is a bit bulky and heavy, weighing approximately 14.7 pounds (6.7kg), so it’s not the best choice for a hiking trip. On the bright side, the durable built-in handle makes it much easier to haul it to the park or the beach.Don’t mind the size? In that case, the JBL Boombox 3 should definitely be on your radar. Loud and powerful, long-lasting, and now 30% cheaper than usual, it’s just waiting to stream your favorite hits. Grab Amazon’s offer and save $150 while this promo is still available.