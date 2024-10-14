Galaxy S23 users in the US receive another security update this month

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Samsung has been busy rolling out the October 2024 security update to its smartphones over the past few days. The company first delivered the latest security patch to the Galaxy S24 series, then moved on to its latest foldable phones. Now, the Korean tech giant has begun releasing the October 2024 security update for the Galaxy S23 series in the US.

Second security update for the Galaxy S23 series


A recent report reveals that Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US. This update addresses over 30 security vulnerabilities in Android and Samsung's One UI. Right now, it's available for select carrier-locked variants, but it's expected to roll out to all carrier and unlocked models in the coming days.

This month's security update features important fixes from both Google and Samsung. Google has tackled a total of 30 issues, including 2 critical vulnerabilities and 28 high-level ones. Meanwhile, Samsung has patched up 12 specific vulnerabilities tied to system services and Knox security – Samsung’s mobile security platform that’s built into Galaxy phones from the chip up, protecting your data from security threats.

Basically, the primary goal of this update remains the same as of previous ones: to safeguard your device and ensure your personal data stays secure from prying eyes.

To see if the update is available for your phone, just follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Settings on your device.
  2. Go to Software update.
  3. Tap on Download and install.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Samsung

A few weeks ago, Samsung released the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series, but oddly enough, the September security update wasn't included. It only rolled out last week, which means the October security patch is actually the second one for this month.

I always think it's a good idea to update your device whenever a new software update is available, especially for security reasons (gotta keep those bad actors at bay and protect your data, right?). So, make sure to check if it's ready for your device.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

