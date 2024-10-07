See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
US Galaxy S23 series users get their first update after One UI 6.1.1

Samsung Software updates
A few weeks back, Samsung rolled out the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series. Now, the first software update following One UI 6.1.1 is making its way to Galaxy S23 units in the US.

September security patch is rolling out for the Galaxy S23 series


A recent report reveals that Samsung is rolling out the September security update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US. Sadly, there is no update available yet for the Galaxy S23 FE. For carrier-locked units, the update comes with firmware version S91xUSQS4CXHC, while factory-unlocked models receive firmware version S91xU1UES4CXHC.

This update includes the September 2024 security patch, addressing 67 vulnerabilities found in the previous software version. However, it doesn't introduce any new features or performance enhancements.

That being said if you are in the US and have a Galaxy S23 series phone, we suggest checking for the update right now by:

  1. Going to Settings
  2. Selecting Software Update

Your device will begin scanning for new updates. If it finds any updates for your Galaxy S23 series phone, be sure to tap Download and Install.

The Galaxy S23 series debuted with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 pre-installed. Late last year, it upgraded to the Android 14-based One UI 6.0. Earlier this year, it got the One UI 6.1 update, followed by the One UI 6.1.1 update recently.

One UI 6.1.1 acts as a valuable stepping stone, giving users a glimpse of the AI-driven future Samsung envisions for its Galaxy devices. Among the standout additions are several AI features that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, including:

  • Listening Mode in the Interpreter app
  • Composer for Chat Assist
  • Suggested Replies

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Suggested Replies feature is now available on the Galaxy S23 series, too. | Video credit – Samsung

While it’s a bit strange that Samsung didn’t include the September 2024 security patch with the latest One UI update for the Galaxy S23 series, I think the company is back on track now. After all, better late than never, right?
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

