US Galaxy S23 series users get their first update after One UI 6.1.1
A few weeks back, Samsung rolled out the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series. Now, the first software update following One UI 6.1.1 is making its way to Galaxy S23 units in the US.
A recent report reveals that Samsung is rolling out the September security update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US. Sadly, there is no update available yet for the Galaxy S23 FE. For carrier-locked units, the update comes with firmware version S91xUSQS4CXHC, while factory-unlocked models receive firmware version S91xU1UES4CXHC.
That being said if you are in the US and have a Galaxy S23 series phone, we suggest checking for the update right now by:
Your device will begin scanning for new updates. If it finds any updates for your Galaxy S23 series phone, be sure to tap Download and Install.
One UI 6.1.1 acts as a valuable stepping stone, giving users a glimpse of the AI-driven future Samsung envisions for its Galaxy devices. Among the standout additions are several AI features that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, including:
This update includes the September 2024 security patch, addressing 67 vulnerabilities found in the previous software version. However, it doesn't introduce any new features or performance enhancements.
The Galaxy S23 series debuted with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 pre-installed. Late last year, it upgraded to the Android 14-based One UI 6.0. Earlier this year, it got the One UI 6.1 update, followed by the One UI 6.1.1 update recently.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 Suggested Replies feature is now available on the Galaxy S23 series, too. | Video credit – Samsung
While it’s a bit strange that Samsung didn’t include the September 2024 security patch with the latest One UI update for the Galaxy S23 series, I think the company is back on track now. After all, better late than never, right?
