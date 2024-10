Galaxy S24 users in the US are getting the October security patch

Galaxy S24

Open Settings on your phone Navigate to Software update Tap Download and install

The update is around 440MB, so it's a good idea to connect to Wi-Fi before you start downloading and installing it. Curious how to do that? It's super simple – just follow these steps:I always think it's smart to update your device whenever a software update pops up, especially when it comes to security. So, be sure to check if it's already available for your device.So, many of you are probably wondering when the next major software update will hit flagship Galaxy phones. Well, Samsung just dropped the news that its One UI 7 update has been pushed back to 2025 , likely aligning with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.This shift is a bit unusual since One UI 6 rolled out in late 2023. However, the delay makes sense considering the update's ambitious goals. Samsung is looking to enhance the One UI experience , aiming for a cleaner, more visually appealing interface while extending it across its entire lineup, from phones and watches to TVs and home appliances.