Galaxy S24 users in the US are getting the October security patch

Samsung is rolling out monthly security patches for its flagship phones, and while there can be occasional delays – like with the September update for last year's Galaxy S23 series – things usually go pretty smoothly. Now that October is here, the Korean tech giant is delivering this month's security update to the latest Galaxy S24 series.
The Galaxy S24 series is now getting the October 2024 security patch in the US. This update includes fixes from both Google and Samsung, focusing solely on bug fixes, so don't expect any new features or tweaks with this one.
The October 2024 security patch tackles 30 vulnerabilities in the Android OS and addresses 12 that specifically impact Galaxy devices. As usual, the majority of these fixes focus on preventing unauthorized access to both the device and your personal data.
The update is around 440MB, so it's a good idea to connect to Wi-Fi before you start downloading and installing it. Curious how to do that? It's super simple – just follow these steps:
I always think it's smart to update your device whenever a software update pops up, especially when it comes to security. So, be sure to check if it's already available for your device.
So, many of you are probably wondering when the next major software update will hit flagship Galaxy phones. Well, Samsung just dropped the news that its One UI 7 update has been pushed back to 2025, likely aligning with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.
This shift is a bit unusual since One UI 6 rolled out in late 2023. However, the delay makes sense considering the update's ambitious goals. Samsung is looking to enhance the One UI experience, aiming for a cleaner, more visually appealing interface while extending it across its entire lineup, from phones and watches to TVs and home appliances.
Make sure to check if the October security patch has landed on your Galaxy S24
At the moment, the update is making its way to select carrier-locked models, like those from AT&T. We expect it to roll out to other carriers and unlocked versions shortly, along with availability in more countries worldwide.
Users in the US already get the October 2024 security patch. | Image credit – vryfunnyusername/Reddit
- Open Settings on your phone
- Navigate to Software update
- Tap Download and install
