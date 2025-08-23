At $60 off, the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an even more compelling pick
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver great sound, superb comfort, and are available at a much more attractive price right now.
Do you value a long warranty as much as premium sound? Well, now’s the perfect time to grab the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon. These bad boys are now $60 off and ship with an exclusive two-year warranty, making them the perfect pick for dedicated Samsung fans.
Although those were even cheaper during last month’s Prime Day, they’re still a fantastic bargain right now. So, if you want top-tier sound at a more reasonable price, don’t wait — deals like this don’t last forever. Grab your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro before they sell out! By the way, the Samsung Store offers a $125 maximum discount with trade-ins, so if you don’t mind sparing an eligible device, this promo is worth checking out.
As for ANC, they make unwanted sounds much less annoying, and with music playing, it’s easy to get fully immersed in your favorite tracks. And with a superb transparency mode, they let you stay in tune with your surroundings.
So, if you think they’re the right fit for you, now’s your chance to save big. After all, Amazon won’t keep this tempting bargain for way too long. Hurry up and grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $60 off!
It’s not just the discount that makes them a great pick, too. During our time with them, we were impressed by the exceptional audio performance and top-tier ANC. The bass hits with punch, vocals and instrumentals sound crisp and detailed, and the highs are smooth, making most music sound just perfect. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review for more insights into audio performance.
Factor in the hugely upgraded design that promises extreme comfort and the 26-hour total playtime with ANC, and you’ve got a real winner! Indeed, these fellas are good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 2.
