Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

At $60 off, the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an even more compelling pick

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver great sound, superb comfort, and are available at a much more attractive price right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro out of their charging case, placed on a white table.
Do you value a long warranty as much as premium sound? Well, now’s the perfect time to grab the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon. These bad boys are now $60 off and ship with an exclusive two-year warranty, making them the perfect pick for dedicated Samsung fans.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $60 off at Amazon

$60 off (24%)
Amazon is now letting you save a tempting $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That brings the premium earbuds to a way more tempting price. They ship with a two-year warranty, too! Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: up to $125 off with trade-in

$124 99
$249 99
$125 off (50%)
Don't mind trading in an audio device? In that case, get the Buds 3 Pro at the Samsung Store! Right now, the official store gives you a $125 maximum trade-in discount.
Buy at Samsung

Although those were even cheaper during last month’s Prime Day, they’re still a fantastic bargain right now. So, if you want top-tier sound at a more reasonable price, don’t wait — deals like this don’t last forever. Grab your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro before they sell out! By the way, the Samsung Store offers a $125 maximum discount with trade-ins, so if you don’t mind sparing an eligible device, this promo is worth checking out.

It’s not just the discount that makes them a great pick, too. During our time with them, we were impressed by the exceptional audio performance and top-tier ANC. The bass hits with punch, vocals and instrumentals sound crisp and detailed, and the highs are smooth, making most music sound just perfect. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review for more insights into audio performance.

As for ANC, they make unwanted sounds much less annoying, and with music playing, it’s easy to get fully immersed in your favorite tracks. And with a superb transparency mode, they let you stay in tune with your surroundings.

Factor in the hugely upgraded design that promises extreme comfort and the 26-hour total playtime with ANC, and you’ve got a real winner! Indeed, these fellas are good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 2.

So, if you think they’re the right fit for you, now’s your chance to save big. After all, Amazon won’t keep this tempting bargain for way too long. Hurry up and grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $60 off!

At $60 off, the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an even more compelling pick
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
74 stories
23 Aug, 2025
At $60 off, the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an even more compelling pick
13 Aug, 2025
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are an easy pick, thanks to Walmart's latest discount
17 Jul, 2025
Samsung's underrated Galaxy Buds 3 break into the spotlight with huge 47 percent discount
08 Jul, 2025
Samsung's first-class Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a new record low price with 2-year warranty
03 Jul, 2025
Best Buy makes Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an undeniable bargain for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless