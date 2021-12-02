Samsung Galaxy A73 leaked renders reveal little design change from its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy A73 leaked renders reveal little design change from its predecessor0
Now, after weeks of leaks and rumors, some Galaxy A73 renders have emerged from the deepest and darkest cyber lairs. The leaked renders are courtesy of OnLeaks and Zoutons and give us a look at the design of the next-generation upper midrange Samsung phone.
The hole-punch camera on the front also occupies the same central spot as the selfie of the A72, and the bezels around the 6.7-inch display also look very similar to the last-generation device.
Samsung Galaxy A73 rumored specs
- Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED 20:9, 393ppi, 90Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 750G
- Memory: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage
- Camera: 108MP main camera (ISOCELL HM2 1/1.52")
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging
- Dimensions: 163.8 x 76 x 9.6mm
- Price: Around $499
- Misc: IP67 rating, no 3.5mm jack, plastic body
Samsung Galaxy A73 leaks and rumors so far
The Galaxy A series is starting to get the same rumor mill treatment as its bigger S-branded siblings. Even though most of the sources claim that the Galaxy A73 will feature a Snapdragon 750G chipset, there’s an interesting rumor that the phone will make use of the Samsung and AMD partnership and come with a trimmed-down version of the Exynos 2200, featuring only two high-performance cores.
The camera situation is the most exciting so far - it seems that the Galaxy A73 will sport Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 108-megapixel sensor. This sensor will bring the A-series to a whole new level, as it’s the highest resolution main camera in the current lineup, S-series devices included. There will also be OIS on board on the main camera, so the device is shaping out to be a great camera phone.
Samsung Galaxy A73 release date
The Galaxy A73 official launch seems to be imminent - various sources point toward a December announcement, with dates as early as 20th. Some sites cite December 31st as a potential release date.
