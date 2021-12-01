Notification Center

AT&T Samsung 5G

Galaxy A13 and A03s official in the US: meet Samsung's cheapest 4G and 5G A-series phones

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy A13 and A03s official in the US: meet Samsung's cheapest 4G and 5G A-series phones
Samsung has today announced its cheapest 5G smartphone to date - the Galaxy A13

The device features a 6.5-inches HD+ screen with a teardrop-shaped notch that houses a 5MP selfie snapper. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which is still quite rare to see on entry-level phones.

The handset is fitted with the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which should deliver a significant power boost compared to the Samsung Galaxy A12 that features an older 12nm SoC. The chip is backed by 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

The A13 comes with a triple camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth unit. 

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging, but you will have to buy a charger separately. Similarly, although the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, it will not come with free earphones. For biometrics, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone also supports NFC. It will come pre-installed with Android 11. 

The Galaxy A13 will set you back $249.99 and will be available from AT&T starting on December 3. It will come to Samsung's website and T-Mobile next month. 

While $249 is considerably more than the price of the Galaxy A12 ($180), keep in mind that the latest iteration offers 5G, as well as a better display and improved cameras, making it a worthy competitor to the top affordable 5G phones around. 

Galaxy A03s will soon be available in the US


Samsung is also bringing the Galaxy A03s to the US. The phone was unveiled a couple of months back and offers a 6.5 inches LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The device has a triple rear camera system with a 13MP main camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery. 

It is now the most affordable A-series handset in the US with a price tag of $159. That makes us wonder if Samsung will stop selling $130 Galaxy A02s in the US when the A03s goes on sale next month.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy A03s specs
Samsung Galaxy A03s specs
$170 Amazon $189 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

