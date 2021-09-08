Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Processors

Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling
No, mRDNA has nothing to do with vaccines, but the new mobile graphics processor from AMD that Samsung is ready to implement in its Exynos series of mobile chipsets to make them more competitive with Apple's homebrew Imagination GPU technology that is consistently shining in benchmarks.

While the Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22 is expected to be the first chipset enhanced by Samsung's partnership with AMD, the company's high-end phones are not the only ones that will come with AMD inside, claims a report from Taiwan's vast chip foundry sources.

With a proven track record when it comes to Samsung's Galaxy series hardware, the tip is that the next A-series midrangers from Samsung will also come with the AMD-laden Exynos. The report doesn't say which models, but we are probably talking about the bestselling Galaxy A5X and A7X series which typically offer a great price/performance ratio.

Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 processor specs surprise


Samsung may release the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 as soon as this year, as it usually announces and outs the most souped-up members of its annual A-series crop around December. 

This year was an exception, though, with the A72 announced in March and released in April, so we might not get to see how the midrange Exynos series with AMD graphics performs before the Galaxy S22 gets its expected winter announcement and spring release.

The source claims that the A-series Exynos with AMD won't be the rumored flagship Exynos 2200 with four top speed CPU cores but rather with two. Even so, it will reportedly feature AMD's mRDNA graphics subsystem, and the performance throttling will be "less than 10%" which is quite unheard of for Exynos processors, some of which are already at 50% throttling on the third demanding benchmark pass.

We'll see if the rumor for Galaxy A-series with AMD graphics pans out, but given how everyone and their dog is now into taping out their own processors for customization and chip shortage reasons, it's not out of the question that Samsung's midrange series may get the souped-up AMD GPU, just as its flagships.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung unveils new micro SD cards (and your Galaxy flagship can't even use them)
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
Samsung unveils new micro SD cards (and your Galaxy flagship can't even use them)
Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is no longer eligible for monthly security updates
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is no longer eligible for monthly security updates
Motorola brings true wireless charging closer to reality
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Motorola brings true wireless charging closer to reality
Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video
iPhone 13 Pro Max with "5x optical zoom range": Prepare for Apple's September 14 math exam
by Martin Filipov,  4
iPhone 13 Pro Max with "5x optical zoom range": Prepare for Apple's September 14 math exam
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless