Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling

Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling0
While the Exynos 2200 in Galaxy S22 is expected to be the first chipset enhanced by Samsung's partnership with AMD, the company's high-end phones are not the only ones that will come with AMD inside, claims a report from Taiwan's vast chip foundry sources.
Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 processor specs surprise
Samsung may release the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 as soon as this year, as it usually announces and outs the most souped-up members of its annual A-series crop around December.
The source claims that the A-series Exynos with AMD won't be the rumored flagship Exynos 2200 with four top speed CPU cores but rather with two. Even so, it will reportedly feature AMD's mRDNA graphics subsystem, and the performance throttling will be "less than 10%" which is quite unheard of for Exynos processors, some of which are already at 50% throttling on the third demanding benchmark pass.
We'll see if the rumor for Galaxy A-series with AMD graphics pans out, but given how everyone and their dog is now into taping out their own processors for customization and chip shortage reasons, it's not out of the question that Samsung's midrange series may get the souped-up AMD GPU, just as its flagships.