Samsung Display

Samsung Galaxy A73 may come with a Chinese OLED screen

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy A73 may come with a Chinese OLED screen
Samsung is pretty serious about its Galaxy A series and for a good reason - these midrange devices have been key to the good financial results of the Korean company in the past few years.

Normally, Samsung supplies all displays found in Galaxy devices but according to the latest rumors, the company might switch to a Chinese manufacturer in order to increase its profit margins.

According to a report (by the South Korean site TheElec), Samsung and the Chinese display manufacturer BOE are already developing screens for the 2022 Galaxy A73 phone. BOE is not the only option for Samsung, though - the Chinese company CSOT is also mentioned in the report.

Of course, there’s nothing official at the moment, and Samsung might just want to evaluate the quality of OLED displays manufactured by the two Chinese companies, in order to make a decision about its future Galaxy A lineup.

Samsung Galaxy A73


There’s not much information about the Galaxy A73 at this point. The phone is slated for a release sometime in early 2022. According to the latest rumors, it might sport a 108MP main camera, featuring the ISOCELL HM2 1/1.52" sensor.

The display of the Galaxy A73 is rumored to be a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 393ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup on the back, comprising of the aforementioned 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The selfie camera on the front is believed to be a 32MP (f/2.2).

Rumors put a Snapdragon 750G inside the Galaxy A73 but this information is quite unreliable at this point in time (some sources suggest a Snapdragon 730G SoC). There's also a piece of info suggesting that the Galaxy A53 and A73 might feature an Exynos processor with AMD graphics. We’re looking at 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB base storage.

