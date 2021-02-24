New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
- Huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels (vs 1/2.3" and 1 micron for the rumored Sony 50MP IMX766 in OnePlus 9 and Find X3)
- 50MP/100MP shots
- Default 12.5MP mode with binned 2.8 micron pixel giants
- New Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases
- Efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range
- 120fps 4K slow-motion video
This is why Samsung was the first able to introduce true continuous autofocus while recording video, but now with Dual Pixel Pro it takes things to the next level. Instead of seprataing the two focusing diodes at the base of each pixel vertically, it splits them diagonally, so that not only the left and right focus phases can be merged, but also the top and bottom ones. This would result in a picture that is never out of focus, including moving objects.
Furthermore, the 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL GN2 is big, really big, and offers true 1.4 micron pixel size for collecting more light, not the virtual big pixels of the 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra that are in fact only 0.8 micron large. The new 50MP sensor can also bin adjacent sensors, for a 12.5MP photo with giant 2.8 micron pixel light information, so besides focusing, its light sensitivity should also be better than what's in the S21 Ultra.
In addition, Samsung's new 50MP sensor introduces a technology called Staggered-HDR, a "time-multiplexed HDR technology that uses rolling shutters over the same pixel arrays to capture multiple frames in short, middle, and long exposures." Not only would this allow Galaxy phones to capture trickier dynamic range scenes that have a lot of bright lights and shadows but it is also 24% more energy efficient than the current HDR tech in the S21 series, for instance, so the camera unit would be gentler on the battery, too.
Color us impressed, and we can't wait to see the sensor in action, as it has to battle Sony's formidable IMX766 that will be in phones like the OnePlus 9 and Find X3 Pro before the spring has rolled out.