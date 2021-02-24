Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Camera

New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 24, 2021, 4:16 AM
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Samsung just unveiled a brand new 50MP sensor that will be an heir to the GN1 unit that it unveiled last year, but with improvements so numerous that it could see a much bigger uptake from phone manufacturers than its predecessor. Looking at the ISOCELL GN2 specs we hope that Samsung uses it in more of its upcoming Galaxy phones:

  • Huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels (vs 1/2.3" and 1 micron for the rumored Sony 50MP IMX766 in OnePlus 9 and Find X3)
  • 50MP/100MP shots
  • Default 12.5MP mode with binned 2.8 micron pixel giants
  • New Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases
  • Efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range
  • 120fps 4K slow-motion video

Samsung outs new Dual Pixel Pro and staggered-HDR phone camera features


First off, it marks the debut of Samsung's newest autofocusing technology called Dual Pixel Pro. The genius of Samsung's Dual Pixel tech that was later mimicked by all camera sensor and phone makers, was that it uses all of the sensor's pixels for focusing, not just a few scattered throughout, and with two vertically separated photodiodes it is able to capture left and right phases to merge the focus, just like the human eyes do.

This is why Samsung was the first able to introduce true continuous autofocus while recording video, but now with Dual Pixel Pro it takes things to the next level. Instead of seprataing the two focusing diodes at the base of each pixel vertically, it splits them diagonally, so that not only the left and right focus phases can be merged, but also the top and bottom ones. This would result in a picture that is never out of focus, including moving objects.


Furthermore, the 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL GN2 is big, really big, and offers true 1.4 micron pixel size for collecting more light, not the virtual big pixels of the 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra that are in fact only 0.8 micron large. The new 50MP sensor can also bin adjacent sensors, for a 12.5MP photo with giant 2.8 micron pixel light information, so besides focusing, its light sensitivity should also be better than what's in the S21 Ultra.

In addition, Samsung's new 50MP sensor introduces a technology called Staggered-HDR, a "time-multiplexed HDR technology that uses rolling shutters over the same pixel arrays to capture multiple frames in short, middle, and long exposures." Not only would this allow Galaxy phones to capture trickier dynamic range scenes that have a lot of bright lights and shadows but it is also 24% more energy efficient than the current HDR tech in the S21 series, for instance, so the camera unit would be gentler on the battery, too. 

Color us impressed, and we can't wait to see the sensor in action, as it has to battle Sony's formidable IMX766 that will be in phones like the OnePlus 9 and Find X3 Pro before the spring has rolled out.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless