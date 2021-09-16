Notification Center

Samsung Camera

The Galaxy A73 camera specs leak, and it's a whopper

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The Galaxy A73 camera specs leak, and it's a whopper
Could you imagine a supposed midranger with a 108MP camera just a year or so ago? That's exactly the camera sensor Samsung intends to put in the upcoming Galaxy A73, reports the Elec, which is slated for release next year.

Not only will Galaxy A73 have the current highest sensor resolution in Samsung's camera stable, barring the 200MP one that is still to find a commercial port to dock in but also its camera will be optically stabilized for the perfect shot.

This tendency to increasingly blur the lines between flagships and midrangers has reportedly been forced upon Samsung by the employment of similar tactics by the Chinese juggernauts like Xiaomi which offers 108MP sensors and advanced telephoto in the price range that the A73 would fit in, too.

It will be the first time that Samsung will use its renowned 108MP sensors in the midrange A-series, as the current A72 specs list a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and a 5MP macro units.

Samsung Galaxy A73 release date


Samsung debuted the 100MP+ sensor for the first time on the Galaxy S20, and the unit is now in its third generation on the S21 Ultra. While it's not clear if the Galaxy A73 will get the S21 Ultra camera sensor exactly, the rumor that the S22 Ultra will also sport a 108MP main camera, perhaps of a next generation, point towards that possibility.

On the other hand, Samsung may be planning a move to its new 50MP GN2 sensor which, despite with a seemingly lower resolution, offer much larger pixels and light sensitivity, as well as superior focusing abilities than their 108MP counterparts. 

The fact that the 108MP unit is trickling down to the midrange could very well mean that Samsung may have decided it's time for the newer generation of 50MP ISOCELL sensors to shine in 2022

As to when will we meet the A73 with its first-in-class 108MP camera, the report hints that it will see the light of day next year, perhaps around the March/April timeframe that its predecessor launched in this year.


