Your next Galaxy Watch may make the Apple Watch feel a decade old

Do you like where Samsung is heading with its AI strategy? Yes, I'm ready to see what comes next I'm not sure a full-blown AI ecosystem would be OK for me I don't care about AI at all I like some AI features on phones but not the strategy Vote 0 Votes

New features explained

Vitals





Heart Health Score





Daily Cardio Load





Fitness Index





Hearing Health

Improvements on existing features are also coming

New layout





User reception of the Samsung Health app













While I wouldn't say it's perfect, the Samsung Health app is undeniably feature-rich and accessible. Unlike some competitors, it streamlines data, makes it easier to learn more about your metrics, and keeps your vital stats at a glance.



Let the AI future begin!

With the integration of new personalized features, Samsung is moving toward achieving its AI ambitions. Rather than simply logging metrics, the tech giant is positioning Samsung Health at the forefront of insightful and proactive suggestions that help shape a user's lifestyle.



I have two points to make here. First of all, while the Galaxy Watch experience isn't always perfect, I believe it's still among the best in the smartwatch world. Plus, the upcoming wearable promises to become even more reliable with these new features.



In addition, while I'm not a smartwatch fan myself, I can see how useful Samsung's new features can be for many. The new features seem like an active effort to enter the next stage of smartwatches. However, some online reports suggest there are occasional inconsistencies in the Samsung Health app, with users reporting issues such as inaccurate sleep tracking and step count.While I wouldn't say it's perfect, the Samsung Health app is undeniably feature-rich and accessible. Unlike some competitors, it streamlines data, makes it easier to learn more about your metrics, and keeps your vital stats at a glance.With the integration of new personalized features, Samsung is moving toward achieving its AI ambitions. Rather than simply logging metrics, the tech giant is positioning Samsung Health at the forefront of insightful and proactive suggestions that help shape a user's lifestyle.

The major Samsung Health update includes four key new features, including Vitals and Fitness Index.Samsung is building on its existing Energy Score feature with Vitals. It monitors key bio-signals overnight, such as heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate. The feature measures these signals against their resting baseline and notifies users of dramatic deviations when they wake up.In essence, the feature allows Samsung Health to determine whether a user may need more rest or could be showing signs of illness.The upcoming Galaxy Watch will sport Heart Health Score. This unified metric uses sleep, activity, stress, and body composition data to give users better clarity on their heart health and which habits can impact long-term well-being.Heart Health Score expands on and effectively succeeds the Vascular Load feature introduced last year.This feature measures cardiovascular strain, calculating maximum training capabilities and daily load. Then, it helps determine optimal training targets and rest times so that users can reach their fitness goals without risking injuries.This feature analyzes key metrics like VO2 max, daily steps and heart rate to assess how well a user's workout routine is working for their fitness level. It analyzes strengths and weaknesses to provide tailored guidance and personal goals that help users improve over time.Samsung debuts Hearing Health across the Galaxy ecosystem. The feature uses a Galaxy Watch to monitor surrounding noises and offers personalized tips that can help protect the user's ears.Alongside these four new features, Samsung is improving the existing Antioxidant Index. The AGEs index works quietly in the background, capturing automatic measurements overnight.The Antioxidant Index now also features daily history logs and trend charts, helping users visualize how lifestyle choices connect to physical responses in the long run.Samsung doesn't just introduce new features to the Samsung Health app. It makes it easy to find the new proactive insights by changing the layout. The Samsung Health interface is now organized into five pillars: nutrition, activity, sleep, mindfulness and vitals.Users will be able to access daily wellness tips, monitor their Energy Score, and more.The Samsung Health app is generally considered highly useful. Online reception is especially positive on the fact that users don't need to pay a subscription to access the features or get in-depth information on their health stats.