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Your next Galaxy Watch may make the Apple Watch feel a decade old

The Samsung Health app is about to transform your next Galaxy Watch experience.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Samsung Software updates Apps Galaxy Watch
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Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung may not have released its next-gen smartwatches yet, but it's already stepping up to improve the Samsung Health user experience. Starting June 8, the app update will begin rolling out, showcasing key features that will be included in the Galaxy Watch 9 series. 

Samsung's upcoming wearable to offer a radically different approach to health


The press release points out Samsung's commitment to creating a truly AI-powered health experience. The new features transform the Galaxy Watch experience, turning it from a passive health-tracking wearable to a proactive and personalized companion.

Samsung will launch a number of new features for the Samsung Health app. It's said that those will first debut on the upcoming wearables.

Samsung Health is evolving to connect health data measured by Galaxy Watch with AI-based insights, enabling users to understand their physical and mental condition more easily and intuitively. Samsung Electronics will continue to expand proactive and personalized health management experiences based on the connected Galaxy ecosystem and digital health innovations.
Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team for the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.


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At this stage, it's unclear whether these will be hardware-specific. If not, some of the new features may later be released to existing models.

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New features explained 


The major Samsung Health update includes four key new features, including Vitals and Fitness Index.

Vitals



Samsung is building on its existing Energy Score feature with Vitals. It monitors key bio-signals overnight, such as heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate. The feature measures these signals against their resting baseline and notifies users of dramatic deviations when they wake up. 

In essence, the feature allows Samsung Health to determine whether a user may need more rest or could be showing signs of illness.

Heart Health Score



The upcoming Galaxy Watch will sport Heart Health Score. This unified metric uses sleep, activity, stress, and body composition data to give users better clarity on their heart health and which habits can impact long-term well-being. 

Heart Health Score expands on and effectively succeeds the Vascular Load feature introduced last year.

Daily Cardio Load



This feature measures cardiovascular strain, calculating maximum training capabilities and daily load. Then, it helps determine optimal training targets and rest times so that users can reach their fitness goals without risking injuries.

Fitness Index



This feature analyzes key metrics like VO2 max, daily steps and heart rate to assess how well a user's workout routine is working for their fitness level. It analyzes strengths and weaknesses to provide tailored guidance and personal goals that help users improve over time.

Hearing Health


Samsung debuts Hearing Health across the Galaxy ecosystem. The feature uses a Galaxy Watch to monitor surrounding noises and offers personalized tips that can help protect the user's ears.

Improvements on existing features are also coming


Alongside these four new features, Samsung is improving the existing Antioxidant Index. The AGEs index works quietly in the background, capturing  automatic measurements overnight. 

The Antioxidant Index now also features daily history logs and trend charts, helping users visualize how lifestyle choices connect to physical responses in the long run.

New layout



Samsung doesn't just introduce new features to the Samsung Health app. It makes it easy to find the new proactive insights by changing the layout. The  Samsung Health interface is now organized into five pillars: nutrition, activity, sleep, mindfulness and vitals. 

Users will be able to access daily wellness tips, monitor their Energy Score, and more. 

User reception of the Samsung Health app


The Samsung Health app is generally considered highly useful. Online reception is especially positive on the fact that users don't need to pay a subscription to access the features or get in-depth information on their health stats. 


However, some online reports suggest there are occasional inconsistencies in the Samsung Health app, with users reporting issues such as inaccurate sleep tracking and step count.

While I wouldn't say it's perfect, the Samsung Health app is undeniably feature-rich and accessible. Unlike some competitors, it streamlines data, makes it easier to learn more about your metrics, and keeps your vital stats at a glance. 

Let the AI future begin!


With the integration of new personalized features, Samsung is moving toward achieving its AI ambitions. Rather than simply logging metrics, the tech giant is positioning Samsung Health at the forefront of insightful and proactive suggestions that help shape a user's lifestyle. 


I have two points to make here. First of all, while the Galaxy Watch experience isn't always perfect, I believe it's still among the best in the smartwatch world. Plus, the upcoming wearable promises to become even more reliable with these new features. 

In addition, while I'm not a smartwatch fan myself, I can see how useful Samsung's new features can be for many. The new features seem like an active effort to enter the next stage of smartwatches.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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