Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

The just released Galaxy A17 is already seeing a sweet discount

Amazingly, this ultra-affordable phone is already on sale at Amazon and Samsung.

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Galaxy A17 5G phone on a white background.
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How does grabbing a sweet bargain on a just-released phone sound? If you're tempted, here's the first Galaxy A17 deal. Right now, both Amazon and the Samsung Store are offering a very compelling $30 price cut on this Android phone. That brings it just under the $170 mark.

Galaxy A17: save $30 at Amazon

$30 off (15%)
The just-released Galaxy A17 is already on sale! Believe it or not, Amazon is now allowing you to get it with a $30 discount, making it an option budget-conscious users shouldn't miss. Grab yours and save with this limited-time offer.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A17: now $30 off at Samsung

$169 99
$199 99
$30 off (15%)
Is the Samsung Store your favorite retailer? In that case, you should know the just-released Galaxy A17 is $30 off at the official store as well. Over here, you can bundle it with a pair of earbuds or a wearable and save up to 39% on accessories.
Buy at Samsung
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In case you missed it, the device was announced just over a week ago, with US availability starting January 7. In other words, this promo starts as soon as it hits the market. If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable entryway into the Galaxy ecosystem, this is it.

While some might argue that this phone doesn’t pack many upgrades over the Galaxy A16, it’s still a fantastic choice for users on a budget. Plus, with the Galaxy A16 not currently available in new condition at Amazon, the A17 is the obvious pick.

So, what does the Galaxy A17 deliver in terms of specs? Firstly, it’s slimmer and lighter than its predecessor while packing a pretty good-looking 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a decent 90Hz refresh rate. It’s also coming with Android 16 right out of the gate and gets six years of software updates. However you look at it, that’s a pretty solid promise for a budget phone, especially considering that Motorola’s affordable options rarely deliver more than one OS update.

As for performance, the Samsung phone features an Exynos 1330 chip, just like the Galaxy A16. While this SoC doesn’t deliver crazy-good multitasking potential, everyday tasks should still run without major hiccups.

Then you have a triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor and a new OIS that delivers better-looking photos even if your hands are a little shaky. As if that’s not enough, it comes with expandable storage of up to 2TB.

While the Galaxy A17 may not be a showstopper, it certainly delivers amazing value for money. With six years of OS support, Super AMOLED display, and a good-looking design, it’s one of the best budget phones you can get right now. Grab yours and save $30 with Amazon’s first-time sale.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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