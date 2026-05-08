Verizon's deal gives you a free iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad 11 and a $100 gift card

iPhone 17 , an Apple Watch, and an iPad from Verizon will also give you a $100 gift card. Let's say that you've always wanted to join the Apple ecosystem, but you know that buying an iPhone, Apple Watch, and an iPad can get pricey. Luckily, there is a way to join the Apple ecosystem and get an, an Apple Watch, and an iPad from Verizon all for free. In addition,will also give you a $100 gift card.

A deal from Verizon that sounds too good to be true





It sounds like a deal that is too good to be true . You end up a full member of the Apple ecosystem and while you do have to reach for your wallet, you do so only to put away the $100 gift card you get from the carrier inside your billfold.





Why is Verizon willing to help you get the devices you really want for free, and throw in a $100 gift card as though it were the cherry on top? That's because those who want to join the Apple ecosystem so badly are locked into Verizon for 36 months, which is the same as three years.

The promotion ends on May 13





If you decide not to stick it out with Verizon for 36 months, the deal turns into your worst nightmare. Verizon charges you monthly for the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch, but it also gives you a monthly bill credit for that exact amount meaning that you owe bupkis, or nothing. But if you cross the carrier by leaving before the 3 years are up, guess what happens to that monthly bill credit that Verizon is so happy to give you.









Yes, if you leave Verizon before the three years is over, the carrier no longer gives you that monthly bill credit that magically matched the monthly cost of the devices that you got for free from Verizon . Without that monthly bill credit to subsidize the cost of your new Apple devices, you are expected to pay the full balance that you owe.

Verizon offers this deal to new and existing customers





to those switching to the wireless provider from another carrier. The promotion is advertised as "Switch & get Mom iPhone 17 , Verizon is also being a little sneaky here as the iPad and Series 11 Apple Watch models you are getting are both the cellular variants. Verizon is offering this deal to those switching tofrom another carrier. The promotion is advertised as "Switch & get Mom Apple Watch Series 11 & iPad on us." Nowis also being a little sneaky here as the iPad and Series 11 Apple Watch models you are getting are both the cellular variants.





Which device offered in the deal do you want the most? Apple iPhone 17. Apple Watch Series 11. Apple iPad 11. I want them all the same. I like them all the same. Vote 51 Votes





As a result, you will need to add cellular service for your new tablet and watch besides the plan that your new iPhone 17 will run on. Furthermore, the rules of the deal state that a service plan is also required for the Apple Watch and the iPad, so keep that in mind.





The promotion ends on May 13th and if you are an existing Verizon subscriber, you can still take advantage of this deal. What you need to do if you are an existing Verizon customer is add a new line, choosing from one of three Unlimited plans: Welcome, Plus, or Ultimate. The new line must stay on the Unlimited plan you have selected during all three years that the promotion runs for.





The devices that you can get free from Verizon with this deal include:





Apple iPhone 17, 256 GB of storage.

Apple Watch Series 11 , 42 mm, or 40 mm Apple Watch Series 10, 40 mm Apple Watch SE 3, or 40 mm Apple Watch SE 2.

, 42 mm, or 40 mm Apple Watch Series 10, 40 mm Apple Watch SE 3, or 40 mm Apple Watch SE 2. Apple iPad 11, 128 GB.





Bill credits for the iPhone 17 come to $23.05 per month or a total of $830 during the three year contract. For the Apple Watch and the iPad, bill credits for each come to $13.88 per month or $500 for each device over the three years.

You can add more storage to each device for a small additional monthly amount





If you want the 512 GB variant of the iPhone 17 instead of the 256 GB model, that will cost you an additional $5.55 per month or $199.80 over the three-years. The 256GB iPad 11 will cost you $2.77 each month or $99.72 over the three years. The 512 GB version of the iPad 11 will cost you $8.33 additional each month or $299.88 over the three years.





If you'd prefer to have the 46 mm Apple Watch Series 11 timepiece, it will cost you an additional 83 cents per month or $29.88 over the three years of the promotion. The same extra costs apply if you decide to pick the 44 mm Apple Watch SE 3 or SE 2 models.





By the way, the buyers can pick whichever color option available for the iPhone 17 , Apple Watch, and iPad models they select.