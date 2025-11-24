Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Foldable iPhone might make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 look affordable

The foldable iPhone is apparently nearer than ever, yet so far for most consumers.

Apple iPhone
foldable iphone price crease production
Concept image of a Foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is nearing production, but it will be much pricier than what's available on the market, according to a couple of new reports. Foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are already considered pricey, but Apple may push the envelope with pricing.

The foldable iPhone might be beyond the reach of most customers



Fubon Research's analyst Arthur Liao expects the first iPhone to stir up a shrinking smartphone market. While global smartphone shipments are expected to decline 4 percent year over year to 1.2 billion units, the foldable iPhone can be an outlier with an expected 5.4 million units in sales in 2026 and 15.4 million units across its lifetime.

That's even though it can cost $2,399, which is the upper ceiling of the previously expected $2,000 to $2,500 price range. The high price isn't just down to costlier components, including the panel, hinge, and delicate parts, but also Apple's meaty margin.

A separate report from Chinese outlet UDN reveals more about the product. Apparently, Apple has fixed the crease problem that plagues even the top foldable phones of 2025. Supply chain sources claim that the foldable iPhone will be the "first truly crease-free foldable phone on the market," and this is expected to be a huge selling point.

The inner display will be procured from Samsung, but Apple has designed the panel structure, material processing, and lamination method. The bearing component has reportedly been co-developed by Apple and two of its suppliers – Shin Zu Shing and Amphenol. They have designed the device in such a way that when the panel and bearing are integrated, the formation of the crease is avoided.

Apple has also teamed up with these suppliers to refine the development of strong hinge components made of liquid metal. The material is said to be very tough, which should help with improving the durability of the device while ensuring it feels lightweight in the hand.

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly set up a dedicated production line for the first foldable iPhone, suggesting it has entered the pre-mass production stage.

Apple's persistence might pay off


Apple reportedly held off on releasing a foldable iPhone for so long because it wanted to achieve a crease-free, thin design. Assuming today's report is legit, it appears to have nailed those requirements, which has given Apple the confidence to price the device at $2,399, much higher than its closest rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $1,999.99.

Recommended Stories

Apple has also subtly been preparing its users for higher prices. The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199, but its 2TB variant goes for $1,999.

$2,399 would still be pushing it, though, but those who are locked into Apple's ecosystem and have been waiting for a foldable from the company might be ready to pay a premium.

If you had $2,399 lying around, would you buy the foldable iPhone?

Vote View Result

A Pro affair


At the 2026 iPhone event, the bendable iPhone will presumably hog the limelight. This isn't just because it's the company's first foldable phone, but also because it will only be accompanied by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Rumors say Apple is moving to a split release schedule, and the standard models will follow in early 2027.

The iPhone Fold may not sound as outrageously expensive when pitted against the Pro models, which start at $1,099. This contrasts with what the reaction might be if it were unveiled alongside a standard model with a $799 price tag.

Due to the complexity of the design, the iPhone Fold might skimp on features that flagship buyers have come to expect from Apple, such as Face ID and a triple rear camera array.

All things considered, Apple might be tempting fate with this one.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless