Key foldable iPhone hardware reportedly finalized by Apple

Apple has finalized key hardware decisions for the foldable iPhone, as it prepares for a 2026 launch.

Apple Display iPhone
Concept foldable iPhone in red
*Image credit — Technizo Concept

With the foldable iPhone very likely releasing next year alongside the iPhone 18, it’s time for Apple to start finalizing some key hardware decisions for its newest product. And, according to a new leak by a reliable source with ties to the supply chain, the company apparently already has.

Foldable iPhone hardware suppliers finalized


According to the leak (translated source), some hardware suppliers have already been finalized. It should come as no surprise that Samsung will be supplying the displays for the foldable iPhone. Interestingly, Samsung will be providing Apple with the screens exclusively, and neither LG nor BOE will play a part here.

Assembly will also, unsurprisingly, be handled by Foxconn. Whether the complexity of the foldable iPhone means it will still be assembled in China, or if Apple really is moving over completely to India, remains to be seen.

Undecided factors may mean bad news




The entire reason that Apple took this long to enter the foldable smartphone market, is because it wanted to make a foldable iPhone with a completely invisible display crease. Multiple sources indicate that the hinge being developed for the phone is the most advanced in the industry, but that’s the problem: it’s still being developed.

The leak claims that the hinge is still being designed. There is a very strong chance that Apple might have to settle for a slightly visible crease in the end.

A supplier for the battery for the foldable iPhone has also not been selected just yet. However, that likely doesn’t mean much, and Apple will probably be able to fit in a decent battery before launch next year.

Can anything live up to this much hype?


With the foldable iPhone, the last major phone manufacturer will have entered the market, opening up an entirely new product category for its user base. But with this much hype and anticipation awaiting the foldable iPhone, can it ever hope to live up to everyone’s expectations?

If I had to guess, I’d say yes and no. The foldable iPhone is very likely going to sell like crazy, just like the iPhone 17 Pro did after shaking things up following years of monotony. However, I also think that the phone will be subject to a lot of scrutiny online, just as with the iPhone 17.

Overall, though, I think it’s about time Apple dipped its toes into this segment, completely invisible crease or not.

Abdullah Asim
