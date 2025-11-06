Apple may drop a key feature from the iPhone Fold to bring back something everyone loves
You’ll be able to unlock the foldable iPhone more easily and enjoy two cameras on its back.
Apple is joining the foldable phone market soon, and rumors about the so-called iPhone Fold are starting to pile up. According to the latest information, the company plans to introduce a very different front camera system for its first foldable, which could make some people happy.
Apple may drop Face ID from the iPhone Fold, according to a leaked spec sheet analysis from J.P. Morgan. According to the information, the foldable device will feature a 24MP under-display selfie camera and no Face ID. The listing claims that the device will have a dual selfie camera, but there will likely be one camera on each of the two displays of the device.
Another part of the report claims that the device will feature a dual camera on the back. This setup will include a 48MP wide-angle camera without sensor shift stabilization and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Those are similar to the ones on the back of the vanilla iPhone 17.
Apple’s approach with the iPhone Fold apparently includes some sacrifices, which is not such a big surprise. Samsung does it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Google does it with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so it makes sense that Apple goes the same way.
According to the new leak, the iPhone Fold is set to launch in the second half of 2026, alongside the second iPhone Air and the iPhone 18 Pro models. A recent report from Korea claimed that Apple had changed its plans and the foldable iPhone is set to launch in 2027.
I wouldn’t trade Face ID on a standard smartphone for anything, but I think foldables are better off with a fingerprint scanner in the side button. That way, you can unlock the device in the same way, regardless of which display you want to use.
Removing Face ID could mean that Apple will give the foldable iPhone a Touch ID sensor. We’ve heard similar rumors before, claiming that there could be either a fingerprint sensor on the side button or under the display. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the latter option is unlikely.
Apple may release the so-called iPhone Fold in 2026. | Image credit – ConceptsiPhone
