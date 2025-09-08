Google does it again as an exclusive Pixel 9 camera feature might be coming to older Pixel models

Google is well known for promoting a feature as an exclusive for its latest Pixel handset, and after a bit of time passes, it adds this feature to older Pixel models. For example, in 2018, the Call Screen with the Google Assistant was announced as an exclusive for the Pixel 3 line. The Google Assistant would answer a call for you, transcribe what the caller said in real time, and let you decide whether to take the call, hang up, or report the call as spam. After a bit of time, Google released this feature for the Pixel 2 and the original Pixel lines.





Other features that Google has done this with include the Astrophotography Mode and Night Sight, the Recorder app, Car Crash Detection, Live Caption, Extreme Battery Saver, and Hold for Me. Now, another feature that was initially a Pixel 9 exclusive is coming to older Pixel handsets.

Google to backport the Pixel 9's Connected Cameras feature to the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 lines





The Redditor also posted a screenshot of the Connected Cameras screen notification that he was able to capture from his Pixel 8 . It shows YouTube as the only app compatible with the feature. The page also gives a more succinct definition of what the feature does: "Use another Pixel or compatible device as a remote camera." Underneath that sentence are links that you can tap to see how you connect to another Pixel camera or a GoPro.









Backward compatibility. It's a beautiful thing.







Still, Google is the GOAT when it comes to backporting, and this is something that phone buyers should think about when a specific feature from a new Pixel has enticed you into purchasing the new model. If you can control yourself enough not to whip out your wallet and have the willpower to wait a little, you might find that the feature you wanted is coming to your older Pixel model.

Thanks, Google!





Pixel 7 's Magic Editor (which I really, really wanted) was backported to my Pixel 6 Pro . Another Pixel 7 feature called "Clear Calling" was later added to my Pixel 6 Pro . And instead of losing support with the release of Pixel 6 Pro will receive Android 17. I've been lucky enough to enjoy receiving a feature on my Pixel models that were originally exclusive to the latest release. Night Sight became available for my Pixel 2 XL after being a Pixel 3 exclusive. The's Magic Editor (which I really, really wanted) was backported to my. Anotherfeature called "Clear Calling" was later added to my. And instead of losing support with the release of Android 15 , mywill receive Android 17.





For those who like to criticize Google and the Pixel line in particular, being a Pixel owner means that you can expect an unexpected feature to be added to your phone every now and then. Google could have decided not to add these things to older Pixel models and forced users of older models to update. This is one perk of being a Pixel owner that you don't hear too much about

