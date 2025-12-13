Gemini app now delivers an improved Google Maps response
With AI chatbots making great digital assistants, Gemini shows an improved response from Google Maps.
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Before this week, when someone using the Gemini app requested information that relied on Google Maps, the AI chatbot would respond mostly in text with a pinned map at the end showing locations related to the query that Gemini was asked to answer. Thanks to an update that Google started rolling out earlier this week, a response on the Gemini app that includes info sourced from Google Maps will now start with the map instead of showing it last. Emoji-themed pins on the map make it easier for the user to tell different places apart.
Gemini's Google Maps based responses will now start with a map first, followed by text
Locations mentioned by Gemini are shown on a card that starts with a picture and a rating based on stars followed by the rest of Gemini's response. You can tap to view cards that show the things that people discuss the most about the location based on Gemini's summary of Google Maps reviews. And there are also tips from reviewers. Not only does the improved response look much better, but the information is also given to you in a manner that makes it easier for you to decide which place you should be heading to.
The Map, the text, and the review-based information from Google Maps on Gemini. | Images by Image credit-Google9to5
The change made by Google makes sense since Gemini users would be better helped by viewing the map of the area they asked Gemini about first followed by the detailed text that supports the map. The new look for Google Maps responses via the Gemini app is rolling out now for the generative AI app on mobile and desktops in English.
Gemini makes a great virtual assistant on Android
If you don't have the Gemini app on your phone, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. Ghose of you using an iPhone can download the Gemini app from the App Store by clicking on this link.
Do you like having the map appear first on Gemini, or last.
First is best followed by text.
84.62%
Text first, maps last.
0%
I like it both ways.
15.38%
Gemini makes a great digital assistant since it delivers a deep dive and analysis when answering your queries. The breadth of its knowledge is impressive, and on most Android phones running Android 10 or later, Gemini can set and manage your alarms and timers. And watch out for the new improved responses when Gemini accesses Google Maps to help you find a location.
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