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The iPad Air M3 is selling like hotcakes in Amazon's latest sale

The e-commerce giant isn't joking around when it comes to iPad promos.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person holds the iPad Air M3, showing its rear design with the iconic Apple logo.
You wouldn't want to miss this promo!

Before we know it, Amazon Prime Day will go live. While this is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events that brings epic deals on tech, Apple devices are generally treated more humbly, discount-wise. 

That's what makes now the perfect time to upgrade your iPad at a lower price. Likely for a short while, you can get the iPad Air M3 with an 11-inch display for $100 off its original price. 

iPad Air M3, 11-inch: save $100
$100 off (17%)
The iPad Air M3 is on sale at Amazon right now, which lands it at a surprisingly affordable price. For a limited time, the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage can be yours with a $100 discount. The promo is available on select colors only.
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That brings the powerful and relatively compact tablet to just about $500 (way less than the latest Galaxy Tab models). Plus, given that the latest iPad Air with M4 is currently pricier, this promo is absolutely the one to grab. 

While this model lacks the exceptional display of the more premium iPad Pro M5, it delivers everything else you could be looking for. Thanks to the M3 chip, you can browse social media, multitask, play games, and even handle work-related tasks with ease. 

On top of that, the device features pretty solid battery life. You can expect over nine hours of browsing time on a single charge or nearly seven hours of continuous streaming. In our iPad Air M3 review, you'll learn more about its battery life and how it compares to other iPads.

As I mentioned, the screen isn't exactly a highlight. The model features a Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Colors look pretty good, but if you're used to 120Hz panels, you'll probably notice animations aren't ultra-fluid. 

If you ask me, the iPad Air M3 is the perfect choice for most Apple users. It covers all the basics: sturdy build, solid performance, and great battery life. Best of all, it's on sale at $100 off its original price right now, making it even easier to recommend. Grab yours at Amazon and save now.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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