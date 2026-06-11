The iPad Air M3 is selling like hotcakes in Amazon's latest sale
The e-commerce giant isn't joking around when it comes to iPad promos.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You wouldn't want to miss this promo!
Before we know it, Amazon Prime Day will go live. While this is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events that brings epic deals on tech, Apple devices are generally treated more humbly, discount-wise.
That's what makes now the perfect time to upgrade your iPad at a lower price. Likely for a short while, you can get the iPad Air M3 with an 11-inch display for $100 off its original price.
Recommended For You
That brings the powerful and relatively compact tablet to just about $500 (way less than the latest Galaxy Tab models). Plus, given that the latest iPad Air with M4 is currently pricier, this promo is absolutely the one to grab.
While this model lacks the exceptional display of the more premium iPad Pro M5, it delivers everything else you could be looking for. Thanks to the M3 chip, you can browse social media, multitask, play games, and even handle work-related tasks with ease.
On top of that, the device features pretty solid battery life. You can expect over nine hours of browsing time on a single charge or nearly seven hours of continuous streaming. In our iPad Air M3 review, you'll learn more about its battery life and how it compares to other iPads.
As I mentioned, the screen isn't exactly a highlight. The model features a Liquid Retina screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Colors look pretty good, but if you're used to 120Hz panels, you'll probably notice animations aren't ultra-fluid.
If you ask me, the iPad Air M3 is the perfect choice for most Apple users. It covers all the basics: sturdy build, solid performance, and great battery life. Best of all, it's on sale at $100 off its original price right now, making it even easier to recommend. Grab yours at Amazon and save now.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: