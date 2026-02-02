Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount

You can once again grab Apple's small tablet at a much lower price.

There is no denying that the iPad Pro lineup is fantastic. But it's pricey, and let's face it, not as compact for on-the-go use as the iPad mini (A17 Pro). Oh, and this tiny but powerful device is now on sale at Amazon. 

Down by 20% in all 128GB variants, this small iPadOS device gives you unparalleled convenience at a budget-friendly price. Say you often travel — you wouldn't want a tablet taking too much space in your backpack, right? With this mini-sized device, travel (and everything else) becomes much more enjoyable. 

iPad mini (A17 Pro): 20% off at Amazon

$99 off (20%)
The compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a great choice for iOS fans on a budget right now. Amazon is selling 128GB variants at 20% off, saving you $99 on this A17 Pro-powered device. Act fast and save while you still can.
Buy at Amazon


With its 8.3-inch display, this puppy is the perfect combination of size and power. Granted, the screen isn't OLED, and there's no 120Hz refresh rate — but hey, it comes with some pro-grade features like P3-wide color gamut support. 

To me, the screen is great. And yet, it's the power that really shines. With an A17 Pro SoC, this Apple slate delivers excellent performance for everyday use. 

Even better, it runs some console-grade games like Resident Evil. That makes it a solid console replacement for power users. If you're curious about benchmark results, I suggest you read our full iPad mini (A17 Pro) review

What about battery life? It doesn't disappoint. While the device has a rather modest 5,078mAh battery (perfectly adequate for its size), it gives you over 10 hours of nonstop video streaming. On the downside, it doesn't support blazing-fast charging speeds. In fact, getting it from 0% to 100% can take nearly two hours. 

But is the slow charging a drawback, honestly? I wouldn't say it is because this mini-sized iPad delivers a lot on every other front. Combine the high-end performance and the premium design with that 20% discount, and you're looking at a true compact winner. Grab yours at Amazon and save while this promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Apple iPad - Deals History
148 stories
04 Feb, 2026
The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless