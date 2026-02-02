Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
You can once again grab Apple's small tablet at a much lower price.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
iPad mini (A17 Pro). Oh, and this tiny but powerful device is now on sale at Amazon.There is no denying that the iPad Pro lineup is fantastic. But it's pricey, and let's face it, not as compact for on-the-go use as the
With its 8.3-inch display, this puppy is the perfect combination of size and power. Granted, the screen isn't OLED, and there's no 120Hz refresh rate — but hey, it comes with some pro-grade features like P3-wide color gamut support.
To me, the screen is great. And yet, it's the power that really shines. With an A17 Pro SoC, this Apple slate delivers excellent performance for everyday use.
Even better, it runs some console-grade games like Resident Evil. That makes it a solid console replacement for power users. If you're curious about benchmark results, I suggest you read our full iPad mini (A17 Pro) review.
But is the slow charging a drawback, honestly? I wouldn't say it is because this mini-sized iPad delivers a lot on every other front. Combine the high-end performance and the premium design with that 20% discount, and you're looking at a true compact winner. Grab yours at Amazon and save while this promo lasts.
Down by 20% in all 128GB variants, this small iPadOS device gives you unparalleled convenience at a budget-friendly price. Say you often travel — you wouldn't want a tablet taking too much space in your backpack, right? With this mini-sized device, travel (and everything else) becomes much more enjoyable.
With its 8.3-inch display, this puppy is the perfect combination of size and power. Granted, the screen isn't OLED, and there's no 120Hz refresh rate — but hey, it comes with some pro-grade features like P3-wide color gamut support.
To me, the screen is great. And yet, it's the power that really shines. With an A17 Pro SoC, this Apple slate delivers excellent performance for everyday use.
Even better, it runs some console-grade games like Resident Evil. That makes it a solid console replacement for power users. If you're curious about benchmark results, I suggest you read our full iPad mini (A17 Pro) review.
Recommended For You
What about battery life? It doesn't disappoint. While the device has a rather modest 5,078mAh battery (perfectly adequate for its size), it gives you over 10 hours of nonstop video streaming. On the downside, it doesn't support blazing-fast charging speeds. In fact, getting it from 0% to 100% can take nearly two hours.
But is the slow charging a drawback, honestly? I wouldn't say it is because this mini-sized iPad delivers a lot on every other front. Combine the high-end performance and the premium design with that 20% discount, and you're looking at a true compact winner. Grab yours at Amazon and save while this promo lasts.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
04 Feb, 2026The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: