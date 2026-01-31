Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
Cellular capabilities, M2 power, and a 29% discount? Count me in!
0comments
iPad Air M2 with cellular support at 29% off, making it an excellent pick for iOS users on a budget.Want a tablet with M2 power at an affordable price? Well, now's your chance. Amazon is currently selling the
I know what some users might think: why go for the 2024 Apple tablet when the vastly more capable M3 device has been out for nearly a year? It's all about the price. Right now, Amazon offers the same-sized 11-inch model with a more modest $100 price cut.
The 11-inch variant features a Liquid Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it might not sound groundbreaking, the truth is colors are vibrant and vivid, and the resolution is excellent.
As you can see from our iPad Air M2 review, this model achieves pretty high scores on benchmark tests. Put simply, it should handle (almost) everything you throw at it. If you'd like to see how it compares to the newer option on the performance front, check out the iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2 review.
I certainly wouldn't recommend this model at its full retail price. But this $220 discount makes it much harder to ignore. If the price feels right for you, this is your chance to act. Just a heads up: Amazon is only selling the Space Gray color at 29% off, so you might want to act fast.
Let's not ignore design. Apple cut no corners here, giving you a premium and lightweight build. Couple all of that with a battery that delivers nearly 15 hours of web browsing, and you can see how the iPad Air M2 is worth every penny.
