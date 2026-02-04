Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon

Amazon's latest discount should definitely be on your radar.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad Air M3 with an 11-inch display, showing its rear design.
View now at Amazon
Not long ago, Amazon dropped some rare discounts on the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip. At $120 off, this iPadOS device turned into a dream come true for those seeking insane power at a more reasonable price. And now, users seeking its compact sibling have a reason to celebrate. 

Right now, the e-commerce giant is letting you grab the 128GB Wi-Fi-only variants of the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for 18% off. If you'd prefer a cellular-ready option, you'd have to be OK with getting a smaller discount. Currently, Amazon only gives you a $60 price cut on select cellular-ready options with 128GB of storage. 

iPad Air M3, 11-inch: save 18% now

$109 off (18%)
Amazon is once again selling the iPad Air M3 with an 11-inch chip at lower prices. Currently, you can grab the 128GB models with Wi-Fi connectivity for $109 off. Pick your favorite color and save big before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air M3, 11-inch, cellular: 8% off

$60 off (8%)
If you want cellular capabilities on your iPad Air M3 variant, consider the 128GB Space Gray or Starlight options. Right now, both of these are available with a $60 discount, making them a bit more affordable than usual.
Buy at Amazon


Is this the first time Amazon has landed this puppy under the $490 mark? Actually, no. The same bargain was available in January this year. Still, this device delivers plenty of bang for your buck right now, even though it's not cheaper than ever before. 

With a more compact size than the 13-inch model, the iPad Air is better suited for on-the-go use, as well as Apple fans who dislike big-sized tablets. The size difference aside, both the 11- and 13-inch Air M3 options feature a bright and vibrant LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. 

Recommended For You

This might not sound amazing on paper, but Apple's panels rarely disappoint. Plus, the real star of the show isn't the screen — it's performance. The M3 SoC is so powerful that it won't slow down no matter what you throw at it. What's more, it's built to stay fast and responsive not just in 2026 but many years from now.

Finally, the model delivers pretty good battery life. With its ~7,600mAh battery under the hood, it delivers nearly seven hours of streaming. Check out the full iPad Air M3 review for more battery insights. 

If the 11-inch iPad Air M3 fits the bill, now's your chance to buy it at a much lower price. Grab Amazon's ongoing discount and save 18% while you still can.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15705 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Apple iPad - Deals History
148 stories
04 Feb, 2026
The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless