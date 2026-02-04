The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
Amazon's latest discount should definitely be on your radar.
rare discounts on the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip. At $120 off, this iPadOS device turned into a dream come true for those seeking insane power at a more reasonable price. And now, users seeking its compact sibling have a reason to celebrate.Not long ago, Amazon dropped some
Right now, the e-commerce giant is letting you grab the 128GB Wi-Fi-only variants of the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for 18% off. If you'd prefer a cellular-ready option, you'd have to be OK with getting a smaller discount. Currently, Amazon only gives you a $60 price cut on select cellular-ready options with 128GB of storage.
Is this the first time Amazon has landed this puppy under the $490 mark? Actually, no. The same bargain was available in January this year. Still, this device delivers plenty of bang for your buck right now, even though it's not cheaper than ever before.
This might not sound amazing on paper, but Apple's panels rarely disappoint. Plus, the real star of the show isn't the screen — it's performance. The M3 SoC is so powerful that it won't slow down no matter what you throw at it. What's more, it's built to stay fast and responsive not just in 2026 but many years from now.
If the 11-inch iPad Air M3 fits the bill, now's your chance to buy it at a much lower price. Grab Amazon's ongoing discount and save 18% while you still can.
With a more compact size than the 13-inch model, the iPad Air is better suited for on-the-go use, as well as Apple fans who dislike big-sized tablets. The size difference aside, both the 11- and 13-inch Air M3 options feature a bright and vibrant LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Finally, the model delivers pretty good battery life. With its ~7,600mAh battery under the hood, it delivers nearly seven hours of streaming. Check out the full iPad Air M3 review for more battery insights.
