The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
Powerful, stylish, and more affordable than usual, this iPad Pro model is the one to pick.
Earlier this month, Amazon slashed the iPad Pro M5 to its best price. At the time, you could get the 13-inch variant for $150 off — which remains the tablet's biggest discount to date.
Now, I know the M5-powered beast with a big 13-inch screen doesn't exactly scream “budget-friendly.” Usually, you'd have to cough up nearly $1,300 for it, so this $149 price cut may not look like the best deal there is. But hear this: the iPad Pro delivers a lot on all fronts, so if you're willing to invest, this sale is your best chance to get the most value for your money — at least for now.
As you can see from our iPad Pro M5 review, this is easily the most powerful tablet. It surpasses any Android competitor, including the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. This isn't its only strong suit, though: you're also getting a 13-inch OLED display and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate.
Again, the iPad Pro M5 isn't the cheapest Apple tablet out there, especially the 13-inch variant. But is it worth it? Well, I think so, and now that it's down to its second-best price, I believe it's an excellent choice for premium tablet buyers.
That promo didn't last long, though — and I thought a similar deal wasn't going live again anytime soon at the e-commerce giant. Well, I was wrong. You can now grab the 256GB model in Space Black with a $149 discount. That brings the mighty tablet to its second-best price ever — a bargain I definitely wouldn't pass up.
Now, I know the M5-powered beast with a big 13-inch screen doesn't exactly scream “budget-friendly.” Usually, you'd have to cough up nearly $1,300 for it, so this $149 price cut may not look like the best deal there is. But hear this: the iPad Pro delivers a lot on all fronts, so if you're willing to invest, this sale is your best chance to get the most value for your money — at least for now.
As you can see from our iPad Pro M5 review, this is easily the most powerful tablet. It surpasses any Android competitor, including the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. This isn't its only strong suit, though: you're also getting a 13-inch OLED display and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate.
Let's not forget the ultra-premium design. With a durable yet stylish build and an ultra-thin 5.1mm profile, this iPadOS device impresses through and through. Factor in the decent battery life of over nine hours with nonstop video streaming, and you've got everything you could possibly need.
Again, the iPad Pro M5 isn't the cheapest Apple tablet out there, especially the 13-inch variant. But is it worth it? Well, I think so, and now that it's down to its second-best price, I believe it's an excellent choice for premium tablet buyers.
