Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds on the market. That's why we are happy to share that you now have the unmissable opportunity to save big on its top-tier devices with its Discover Fall Sale event.
For your convenience, we've listed all the best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals right here in this very article. So, let's not waste any more time and get you an awesome mobile device at a discounted price today!
We're talking unbeatable discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more. But you should act fast, as the event and those massive price cuts will end on September 15th, which is in a few days.
For your convenience, we've listed all the best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals right here in this very article. So, let's not waste any more time and get you an awesome mobile device at a discounted price today!
Save big on a sleek and powerful Samsung foldable with these deals
If you've always wanted to start living the foldable lifestyle, now is the time to act and grab one of Samsung's best foldable phones for much less than usual.
Right now, the king of all foldables, the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage, can be yours at the price of the 512GB variant, giving you a free storage upgrade. Plus, you can save an additional $450 without a trade-in and up to $1,200 with a trade-in. This is an incredible deal given that this bad boy will set you back a whopping $2,260.
Right now, the king of all foldables, the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage, can be yours at the price of the 512GB variant, giving you a free storage upgrade. Plus, you can save an additional $450 without a trade-in and up to $1,200 with a trade-in. This is an incredible deal given that this bad boy will set you back a whopping $2,260.
If you prefer a slim phone that'll barely take up space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage is also available with a free storage upgrade. You can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 if you are willing to trade in your old phone. So, if you score the maximum trade-in discount, you can get this clamshell star for just $449.99, down from $1,219.99.
You can get a new Galaxy S24 at a huge discount, too!
The Discover Samsung Fall Sale has brought sweet deals on the entire Galaxy S24 trio, too! The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage can be yours for up to $750 off with a trade-in. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra at a $300 discount. Additionally, you can score a free storage upgrade if you choose the Blue, Green, or Orange color options, or if you get one locked to T-Mobile.
Given that this version of Samsung's flagship phone usually costs $1,419.99, we suggest hurrying up and taking advantage of this deal now, while you can snag it for just $429.99 with the maximum trade-in value.
Similar to the Ultra, both the Galaxy S24+ and the regular Galaxy S24 are available at substantial trade-in discounts. However, you can enjoy savings of $200 on the former and $100 on the latter even without a trade-in. Also, you can score a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S24+ 512GB if you go for one of the online exclusive color options.
Get a new Galaxy Tab for less during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
We are happy to report that Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates are available at lovely discounts during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. For instance, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for up to a whopping $1,050 off with a trade-in. But even if you don’t have a slate to trade, you can still save $250. This way you can score a unit for as low as $149.99, instead of $1,199.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value.
Recommended Stories
Samsung is offering sweet price cuts on its more affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, so if you are in the market for a budget-friendly slate, be sure to grab one of these bad boys
Check out these discounted Galaxy Watches, too
If you already have a fancy Galaxy phone and a powerful Galaxy tablet, you may want to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch. Fortunately for you, fellow deal hunter, Samsung is offering some pretty sweet discounts on its wearables right now.
The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for up to $270 off with a trade-in. So, you could get one for just $29.99, down from $299.99 if you score the maximum trade-in value.
The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for up to $270 off with a trade-in. So, you could get one for just $29.99, down from $299.99 if you score the maximum trade-in value.
Additionally, Samsung has discounted its sleek Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, allowing you to save up to $220 on the former and up to $240 on the latter, including a trade-in. This means the Galaxy Watch 6 can be yours for $79.99, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be snagged for $159.99 with the maximum trade-in.
Enhance your listening on the cheap with these sweet Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals
Music is an extremely important part of our lives, and one should enjoy it in the best way possible. It appears that Samsung shares this belief as well, as you can score sweet savings on its top-notch earbuds during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.
For example, the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 right now, and you can save an additional $50 with a trade-in. Thanks to this offer, you can score a pair for $99.99 if you get the maximum trade-in. Not a bad deal, especially considering that these cost $229.99.
For example, the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 right now, and you can save an additional $50 with a trade-in. Thanks to this offer, you can score a pair for $99.99 if you get the maximum trade-in. Not a bad deal, especially considering that these cost $229.99.
If you're in the market for more affordable earphones, the Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale and can be yours for $20 off before any trade-ins.
Samsung has sweet deals even on its latest earbuds. Right now, you can score a Clip Case, which normally costs $29.99, for free when purchasing the Buds 3 Pro or the regular Galaxy Buds 3. To save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device for savings of up to $100.
Samsung has sweet deals even on its latest earbuds. Right now, you can score a Clip Case, which normally costs $29.99, for free when purchasing the Buds 3 Pro or the regular Galaxy Buds 3. To save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device for savings of up to $100.
Conclusion
Well, as you can see, Samsung is feeling pretty generous during its Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. Therefore, our advice is simple: don’t hesitate, and save on a new Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, and/or a pair of Galaxy Buds now while these offers are still up for grabs on Samsung.com.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: