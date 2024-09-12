Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds on the market. That's why we are happy to share that you now have the unmissable opportunity to save big on its top-tier devices with its Discover Fall Sale event.

We're talking unbeatable discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more. But you should act fast, as the event and those massive price cuts will end on September 15th, which is in a few days.

For your convenience, we've listed all the best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals right here in this very article. So, let's not waste any more time and get you an awesome mobile device at a discounted price today!

Save big on a sleek and powerful Samsung foldable with these deals


Z Fold 6 1TB: Save up to $1,780 with trade-in!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage is on discounted by $240 during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. This means you can get a free storage upgrade with this deal. Additionally, you can score extra savings of $450 without trade-in and up to $1,200 with trade in. Don't waste time and save now!
$1780 off (68%) Trade-in
$819 99
$2599 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Now up to $770 OFF at Samsung!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage is on sale for $120 off its price during Samsung's Discover Fall Sale event, allowing you to score a free storage upgrade. In addition, you can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 with a trade-in.
$770 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

If you've always wanted to start living the foldable lifestyle, now is the time to act and grab one of Samsung's best foldable phones for much less than usual.

Right now, the king of all foldables, the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage, can be yours at the price of the 512GB variant, giving you a free storage upgrade. Plus, you can save an additional $450 without a trade-in and up to $1,200 with a trade-in. This is an incredible deal given that this bad boy will set you back a whopping $2,260.

If you prefer a slim phone that'll barely take up space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage is also available with a free storage upgrade. You can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 if you are willing to trade in your old phone. So, if you score the maximum trade-in discount, you can get this clamshell star for just $449.99, down from $1,219.99.

You can get a new Galaxy S24 at a huge discount, too!


Galaxy S24 Ultra: Save up to $870 with trade-in during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

The Blue, Green, and Orange color options of the Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sell for $120 off, letting you score a free storage upgrade. Trade in your old phone to save up to an additional $750. If you don’t have a device to trade, you can still save $300.
$870 off (67%) Trade-in
$429 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Now up to $720 OFF with trade-in

The Galaxy S24+ can also be yours for less during Samsung's Discover Fall Sales. You can get it for $120 off its usual cost if you go for one of the online exclusive color options. Plus, you can save an extra $200 without a trade-in and up to $600 with a trade-in.
$720 off (64%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: Now up to $540 OFF with trade-in at Samsung!

The compact Galaxy S24 is discounted as well. You can score savings of $100 on it without trade-in during Samsung's Discover Fall Sale. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in your old phone to save up to $540.
$540 off (68%) Trade-in
$259 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale has brought sweet deals on the entire Galaxy S24 trio, too! The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage can be yours for up to $750 off with a trade-in. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra at a $300 discount. Additionally, you can score a free storage upgrade if you choose the Blue, Green, or Orange color options, or if you get one locked to T-Mobile.

Given that this version of Samsung's flagship phone usually costs $1,419.99, we suggest hurrying up and taking advantage of this deal now, while you can snag it for just $429.99 with the maximum trade-in value.

Similar to the Ultra, both the Galaxy S24+ and the regular Galaxy S24 are available at substantial trade-in discounts. However, you can enjoy savings of $200 on the former and $100 on the latter even without a trade-in. Also, you can score a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S24+ 512GB if you go for one of the online exclusive color options.


Get a new Galaxy Tab for less during Discover Samsung Fall Sale


Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $1,050 with trade-in!

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is discounted by $250 during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. In addition, you can save up to $800 with a trade-in. This is the absolute best Samsung tablet money can buy, so don't waste time and save now!
$1050 off (88%) Trade-in
$149 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Up to $870 off with trade-in during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ on Samsung.com during its Discover Fall Sale, and save up to $870. The slate is discounted by $170, and you can score extra savings of $700 with a trade-in. Save today!
$870 off (87%) Trade-in
$129 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9: Save up to $750 with a trade-in!

If you're looking for a more compact, top-tier Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 can be yours for up to $750 off during Samsung’s Discover Sale. The slate is discounted by $150, and you can save up to $600 with a trade-in. Don't hesitate and get one while you can!
$750 off (82%) Trade-in
$169 99
$919 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Now up to $480 OFF with a trade-in!

If you want an affordable tablet with a bigger display, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is discounted for Samsung's Discover Fall Sale and can be yours for $130 off its price before trade-in. You can score an extra savings of up to $350 by trading in your old slate.
$480 off (80%) Trade-in
$119 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save up to $350 with a trade-in

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is also on sale for the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. Right now, this affordable device can be yours for $100 off its usual cost. In addition, you can trade in your old slate to score extra savings of up to $250.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

We are happy to report that Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates are available at lovely discounts during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. For instance, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for up to a whopping $1,050 off with a trade-in. But even if you don’t have a slate to trade, you can still save $250. This way you can score a unit for as low as $149.99, instead of $1,199.99 if you get the maximum trade-in value.

Samsung is offering sweet price cuts on its more affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, so if you are in the market for a budget-friendly slate, be sure to grab one of these bad boys

Check out these discounted Galaxy Watches, too


Galaxy Watch 7: Save up to $270 with trade-in

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for $20 off its price. Trade in an eligible device to score extras savings of $250. Don't waste time and save while you can!
$270 off (90%) Trade-in
$29 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save up to $240 during Samsung's Discover event

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also sweetly discounted right now. You can currently get one for $120 off its price. In addition, you can save an extra up to $120 with a trade in. Don't miss out!
$240 off (60%) Trade-in
$159 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6: Save up to $220 at Samsung!

The regular Galaxy Watch 6 is also on sale during Samsung's Discover event. The watch is discounted by $100, and you can score extra savings of up to $120 with a trade in. Act fast and save today!
$220 off (73%) Trade-in
$79 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

If you already have a fancy Galaxy phone and a powerful Galaxy tablet, you may want to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch. Fortunately for you, fellow deal hunter, Samsung is offering some pretty sweet discounts on its wearables right now.

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for up to $270 off with a trade-in. So, you could get one for just $29.99, down from $299.99 if you score the maximum trade-in value.

Additionally, Samsung has discounted its sleek Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, allowing you to save up to $220 on the former and up to $240 on the latter, including a trade-in. This means the Galaxy Watch 6 can be yours for $79.99, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be snagged for $159.99 with the maximum trade-in.

Enhance your listening on the cheap with these sweet Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals


Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Now up to $130 OFF with trade-in!

The premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 during Samsung's Discover Fall event. You can save an extra $50 with a trade-in. These earbuds are among the best money can buy, so act fast and save on a pair now!
$130 off (57%) Trade-in
$99 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds FE: Save up to 43% with trade-in during Samsung Discover!

If you want a pair of affordable, good-sounding earphones, snatch the Galaxy Buds FE while they are discounted by $20 at Samsung. You can save an extra up to $23 with a trade-in.
$43 off (43%) Trade-in
$56 99
$99 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro/ Buds 3 + free Buds Case cover: Save up to $130 with trade-in

Get the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung and score a free Clip Case (a $29.99 value). Save an additional up to $100 with a trade-in.
$130 off (46%) Trade-in
$149 99
$279 98
Buy at Samsung

Music is an extremely important part of our lives, and one should enjoy it in the best way possible. It appears that Samsung shares this belief as well, as you can score sweet savings on its top-notch earbuds during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.

For example, the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 right now, and you can save an additional $50 with a trade-in. Thanks to this offer, you can score a pair for $99.99 if you get the maximum trade-in. Not a bad deal, especially considering that these cost $229.99. 

If you're in the market for more affordable earphones, the Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale and can be yours for $20 off before any trade-ins.

Samsung has sweet deals even on its latest earbuds. Right now, you can score a Clip Case, which normally costs $29.99, for free when purchasing the Buds 3 Pro or the regular Galaxy Buds 3. To save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device for savings of up to $100.

Conclusion


Well, as you can see, Samsung is feeling pretty generous during its Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. Therefore, our advice is simple: don’t hesitate, and save on a new Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, and/or a pair of Galaxy Buds now while these offers are still up for grabs on Samsung.com.
