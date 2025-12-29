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Galaxy Watch 8 hits record-low price just in time for your New Year's resolution

The watch is loaded with features, has a premium feel and is unmissable right now!

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A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8.
       View now at Amazon  
I don’t know whether it’s because I’m a Sammy fanboy and my subconscious is pulling me toward Samsung deals, or if it’s just my luck today, but I found a third unmissable offer on a Samsung device that I think might tickle your fancy.

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This time, the deal is on the regular Galaxy Watch 8, which is currently selling for $100 off at Amazon. That means you can score one for as low as $250, making this a promo you definitely don’t want to miss, especially since this is the lowest price ever for this premium timepiece.

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Bluetooth: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
The Galaxy Watch 8 is currently $100 off on Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. This lets you get one for as low as $250, making this a deal you definitely don't want to miss out on. With strong performance and great features at this price, it’s an easy pick for anyone considering a new smartwatch. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

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Keep in mind that this offer has been running for a bit, and a deal this good usually doesn't stay quiet for long. In fact, I’m amazed it’s still going strong, especially since it brings a top-tier smartwatch down to such a massive discount. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself before the year ends or to gear up for your New Year's resolutions, so I urge you to act quickly before the offer expires!

You simply can’t go wrong here. As a high-end Samsung wearable, it boasts a premium design and feel thanks to its aluminum case and vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display. Moreover, it comes with every feature a power user could want, including a dedicated running coach and body composition analysis.

Because it runs on Wear OS, you’ll be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store, make contactless payments via Google Wallet, and take phone calls or receive notifications straight to your wrist. And with a full day of battery life, the watch is ready for whatever your schedule throws at it.

So, should you get a brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 at $100 off? Of course, you should! In fact, the only two reasons not to get this handsome fella are if you’re an Apple user — as it doesn’t work with iOS — or if you’re looking for something more robust that lasts for days and can survive extreme outdoor activities. Otherwise, if it ticks all the right boxes, grab one at its best price ever while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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