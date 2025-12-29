Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ continues to sell like crazy at its best price ever on Amazon

It's great for both work and play, so act fast and save while you can!

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A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy S25+ may be selling for up to $480 off right now, making it the ultimate flagship deal, but if you’re in the market for a flagship-grade tablet instead, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10+.

Right now, the retailer is offering a massive $220 discount on the 256GB model, plunging its price below $780. And that, well, that’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this handsome fella on Amazon. Sure, you could argue that the deal has been available since Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean the tablet is any less of a bargain than it was when Amazon first introduced the offer.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $220 on Amazon!

$220 off (22%)
Amazon is still selling the versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ for $220 off, allowing you to score one at its lowest price ever. This means you can get this bad boy for just under $780, which is a bargain for all the value it brings to the table. Act fast and save now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, it delivers the kind of performance most users will never be able to fully max out. This means demanding apps, heavy games, and intense multitasking all run without stutters or unnecessary drama. You’re also getting an S Pen inside the box, saving you even more cash while letting you enhance your productivity even further.

Beyond its strong performance, the tablet features a vibrant 12.4‑inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2800 × 1752 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. This makes it not only great for work, but also a solid pick for streaming YouTube or binge-watching movies.

Now, add seven years of software support—okay, six years now since the tablet is a 2024 model—and you get a device that can handle anything you throw its way. Whether it’s heavy work or just catching up on your favorite TV series, it will keep performing for many, many years to come. All of that makes it a great investment, which is why I strongly encourage you to act quickly and save with this deal today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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