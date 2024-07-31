Could this new iOS 18 feature be a foreshadowing for a foldable iPhone?
Apple introduced iOS 18 at its latest WWDC earlier this summer and showed many new features and upgrades coming to its software. The AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, will arrive only for selected devices, like the iPhone 15 Pro models and later. But don't worry; the rest of the iOS 18 updates are for everyone. Well, everyone with an iPhone 12 series and later.
All this got me thinking – why is this change coming now, and could this new iOS 18 feature be a foreshadowing for a foldable iPhone?
Well, theoretically, sure, why not? Apple has a knack for rolling out features that gradually pave the way for major product changes down the line. For example, introducing spatial audio in AirPods Pro and Max could be taken as a sign of the company focusing on spatial computing and immersive experiences, ultimately leading to the Vision Pro. This could very well be one of those moments.
Plus, a foldable iPhone would give you a lot more screen space. This extra real estate could be used to show more info or controls, making the Lock Screen way more functional and interactive.
Foldable phones, especially flip smartphones, are all about convenience for one-handed use. Quick access to apps from the Lock Screen fits right into this idea since it cuts down on the need to fully unfold the phone.
For instance, if you just want to see if there are any updates about your meeting later, you could open, let's say, iMessage on the cover screen and check without having to open the phone.
Oh, and with iOS 18, you can lock an app so it only opens with Face ID or your Passcode. This means you could keep an app you need quick access to on the Lock Screen without worrying about others getting into it.
So, even small changes like this might hint at something bigger. Whether this turns out to be the case or just a wild guess will become clear if a foldable iPhone ever hits the market.
The foldable smartphone market is expanding rapidly, with more and more brands jumping in. Samsung is there, Google is in, and so are Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and vivo. So, who is missing? Apple. Sooner or later, if it wants to keep up with the competition, it will have to join the foldable club.
Plus, there are already several reports hinting that Apple is working on its own foldable phone. Recently, one report suggested we might see a foldable iPhone as soon as 2026, and a leaked Apple product roadmap seems to back that up. So, iOS 18 might just be laying the groundwork for it.
Some reports say Apple’s foldable phone will have a clamshell design, like the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It is supposedly codenamed v68, and when it is open, it’ll look and feel just like a regular iPhone.
One reason Apple hasn’t dropped a foldable yet is that the tech giant reportedly thinks foldable screens aren’t durable enough for everyday use. But recently, a new patent hinted that Apple might have figured out how to make a foldable screen that can handle real-world wear and tear.
So, iOS 18 will bring a lot, and one of the coolest new tricks the OS update brings is the ability to open any app straight from the Lock Screen – no need to unlock your iPhone first. Right now, you can only use the Lock Screen shortcuts to turn on the flashlight or snap a quick pic with the camera. However, with iOS 18, you will get to customize these shortcuts and launch any app you want.
Could iOS 18 be a sign of Apple’s plans for a foldable?
Concept design of a foldable iPhone. | Image credit – iOS Beta News
For starters, being able to access apps right from the lock screen would be super handy on a foldable iPhone. You wouldn't have to unfold the device and unlock it every time you want to use an app.
What is more, the ability to open any app from the Lock Screen, combined with the integration of Apple Intelligence (which is almost certainly coming to a future Apple foldable), could lead to smarter app suggestions based on user behavior, time of day, location, and more. This could really boost the user experience and productivity on a foldable phone.
But when that might be, you may ask?
Apple might introduce a book-style foldable, too. This is the iPhone 15 Pro Max next to Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit – PhoneArena
With so many reports about Apple working on a foldable, it is clear that something is brewing, and the tech giant will dive into this form factor. Now, whether it will be a book style or clamshell foldable, or maybe both, or even a tri-fold is still unclear. However, with changes like these in iOS 18, I think the company is indeed heading in that direction.
