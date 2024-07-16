Apple's new patent makes a foldable iPhone more likely to appear





It seems that the answer to making a durable foldable starts by making the glass thinner in some areas and thicker in others. The glass thins out in areas where it might be expected to bend around the bend axis. To protect the display from drops and falls, corner portions of the display and other edge portions could be thicker. Apple feels that protecting the corner of the display in a fall or drop is very important.









A roadmap from Korean website SamsungPOP that was tweeted last May by "X" leaker @Revegnus1 showed a foldable iPhone with a release in 2026 . The book-style foldable would feature a 6-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen. That would be followed the next year with the release of a 20-inch foldable iPad. This contradicts the expectations of top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who toils for TF International.









Kuo, who has an outstanding reputation when it comes to Apple (although we should point out that it is not a perfect record) said back in May that a 20.3-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable MacBook will arrive in 2026 . Kuo says to expect the device to be powered by a powerful M5 chip that has yet to be announced. When folded, the 20.3-inch foldable MacBook would convert into a 14-15-inch laptop. In the same state, the 18.3-inch foldable MacBook would turn into a 13-14-inch laptop.







