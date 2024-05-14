Foldable iPhone, AR spectacles, new iPhone features and more surface in Apple roadmap
"X" leaker @Revegnus1 posted an Apple roadmap that takes us past 2027. The roadmap appears to have come from the Korean website Samsung POP. Let's start with this year, 2024 and according to the roadmap, we should see the launch of Vision Pro and the first OLED iPad. Both already took place with the February release of the Vision Pro spatial computer. Just last week, the first OLED-paneled iPads were announced with the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024).
The roadmap also says that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get a hike in RAM to 8GB from the 6GB used on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already sport 8GB of RAM. Back in January, we told you about this rumor. Last November we mentioned that Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International's accurate Apple analyst, said that besides the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro will get the Tetraprism (periscope)zoom camera with 5x of optical zoom. This is also listed in the roadmap.
The 2024 section of the map lists the larger screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro models. We already expected to see a hike to 6.3 inches (from 6.1 inches) and 6.9 inches (from 6.7 inches) for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max respectively. The roadmap also mentions the tandem OLED display used on the new iPad Pro (2024) models. Using two layers of OLED makes the screen brighter and more durable.
Apple roadmap takes us through 2028
Next year's big additions, according to the roadmap, will be the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch display and a 48MP camera. Triple 48MP cameras are expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models along with a front-facing 48MP FaceTime camera with OIS. The introduction of a Pol-less display for the iPhone will make the device thinner and the screen brighter.
What will 2026 bring? The roadmap says to expect a foldable iPhone with a 6-inch cover screen and an 8-inch internal display. The iPhone will also use LLW DRAM which offers low latency and requires low power. The iPhone 17 Pro models will sport under-display Face ID. In 2026, we could also see Apple introduce an OLED paneled 10.9-inch iPad Air tablet and an iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display. Apple is also set to release 14-inch and 16-inch OLED-paneled MacBooks in 2026.
In 2027 or 2028, Apple will release the eagerly-awaited (at least by me) AR glasses and in 2028, the roadmap says to expect a 20-inch foldable iPad.
We will have to check back after four years to see how closely Apple adhered to this roadmap.
