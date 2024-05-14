Foldable iPhone, AR spectacles, new iPhone features and more surface in Apple roadmap

Vision Pro spatial computer. Just last week, the first OLED-paneled iPads were announced with the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). "X" leaker @Revegnus1 posted an Apple roadmap that takes us past 2027. The roadmap appears to have come from the Korean website Samsung POP . Let's start with this year, 2024 and according to the roadmap, we should see the launch of Vision Pro and the first OLED iPad. Both already took place with the February release of thespatial computer. Just last week, the first OLED-paneled iPads were announced with the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024).

















Next year's big additions, according to the roadmap, will be the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch display and a 48MP camera. Triple 48MP cameras are expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models along with a front-facing 48MP FaceTime camera with OIS. The introduction of a Pol-less display for the iPhone will make the device thinner and the screen brighter.





What will 2026 bring? The roadmap says to expect a foldable iPhone with a 6-inch cover screen and an 8-inch internal display. The iPhone will also use LLW DRAM which offers low latency and requires low power. The iPhone 17 Pro models will sport under-display Face ID. In 2026, we could also see Apple introduce an OLED paneled 10.9-inch iPad Air tablet and an iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display. Apple is also set to release 14-inch and 16-inch OLED-paneled MacBooks in 2026.

In 2027 or 2028, Apple will release the eagerly-awaited (at least by me) AR glasses and in 2028, the roadmap says to expect a 20-inch foldable iPad.





We will have to check back after four years to see how closely Apple adhered to this roadmap.

