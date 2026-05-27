Samsung just expanded its most addictive camera feature beyond flagships: here's the full list of Galaxy phones getting it

What is the Camera Assistant tool?





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That said, the Camera Assistant tool, which has long remained exclusive to S line devices, is now available on certain mid-range and budget Samsung smartphones as well. Here's what this app actually does and the list of devices on which you can use it now.Most of you must be following a simple approach whenever you want to capture an image. You take out your Galaxy device from the pocket, open the camera app, adjust the object in the frame, and hit the capture button. However, if you wish to have better controls, or more importantly, if you would like to control how image processing actually happens when you hit the capture button, then you can use the Camera Assistant app.