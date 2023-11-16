Samsung adds new Camera Assistant features to improve photos on Galaxy S23 line, other models

Samsung has pushed out an update for the Camera Assistant module in the Good Lock app which adds new features for the camera on models including the Galaxy S23 series (including the S23 FE), Galaxy S22 line, Galaxy S21 line, Galaxy S20 line, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 , Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip. All of these models must be running One UI 5.1 or higher to receive the version 2.0.00.0 update of Camera Assistant.





One of the new features, "Upscale digital zoom," will take a photo with a resolution that decreased because of zoom, and upscale it to the resolution that was previously selected by the user. Another new feature called "Distortion Correction" will "automatically fix bowing or bending lines caused by lens and perspective distortion." One of the new features, "Upscale digital zoom," will take a photo with a resolution that decreased because of zoom, and upscale it to the resolution that was previously selected by the user. Another new feature called "Distortion Correction" will "automatically fix bowing or bending lines caused by lens and perspective distortion."









Camera settings > Advanced intelligence options .

With the update, Samsung has changed the name of the feature previously known as "Optical quality crop zoom" to "2x crop zoom shortcut." With this feature, lossless 2x zoom photos can be taken using the main camera on phones with high-resolution sensors. The "Camera speed" option is no longer available on Camera Assistant since it has been moved to the regular camera settings with One UI 6. You can find it by going to









There is now a whole new menu for "High resolution settings" on some devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra which is where the aforementioned "Upscale digital zoom" is located. This menu also includes a toggle for Adaptive pixel "which reduces noise in low-light shots by combining multiple lower-resolution frames into the final high-resolution picture. Users can download the update for the Camera Assistant module from the Galaxy Store.





The Camera Assistant module is designed to give users more control over the photos and videos taken using the camera app on Galaxy phones. Users can use the module to modify or disable some settings that can't be changed using the regular camera app.

