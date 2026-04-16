Pixel's Camera Coach feels seriously half-baked next to this genius camera feature
Your camera will now tell you the pose in which you'll look superb in photos.
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Huawei Pura 80 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
Huawei is soon going to release its Pura 90 series. The entire lineup will come with some incredible features, but one thing that might excite most of you is the completely new AI Pose Recommendation feature. Here's exactly what this feature is and why I think it's way better than Camera Coach on Pixel smartphones.
Everything you need to know about Huawei's AI Pose Recommendation feature
Huawei recently posted a video on Weibo that suggests its upcoming Pura 90 line phones will come with an AI Pose Recommendation camera feature. As you might guess by the name, it will mainly recommend different poses to you so that you look better in photos.
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When you use this feature, the AI will apparently analyze the environment and draw an outline in the viewfinder showcasing the optimal pose for the photo based on the environment. You simply need to align yourself with the recommended pose.
The posted video also indicates that the feature will work with both rear and front cameras. That means you would be able to take the help of AI to capture better selfies, as well as take beautiful photos of someone else through the phone's rear camera.
It seems way better than the Pixel Camera Coach
Pose outline created by Huawei's AI Pose Recommendation feature. | Image by Sparrows News
A dedicated AI-based camera feature isn't something we are hearing for the first time. Google is one of the first brands to introduce a similar feature with its Pixel 10 lineup. It's called Camera Coach, and it also uses on-device AI to analyze the scene and come up with different shooting instructions.
For instance, it might recommend you zoom in on the object, switch to a different camera mode, or even change the filter. However, I never found this feature to be particularly helpful. In fact, in our in-house testing, we found the camera coach feature to be a bit gimmicky.
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I think there's just one simple difference between the Pixel camera feature and the one coming in the Huawei Pura 90 lineup. Camera Coach basically helps you become better at taking photos, while the Pose Recommendation feature, on the other hand, helps you strike a better pose, which I think will ultimately make the photo look better.
What kind of AI integration would you actually welcome in your smartphone?
Everything else known about the Huawei Pura 90 series
At the time of writing, details regarding only the Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max of the upcoming lineup have surfaced online. The phone is reportedly going to feature a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. This is a big jump from the Pura 80 lineup, which comes with a 48 MP telephoto lens.
Leaks also suggest that the same telephoto camera will offer 20x video zoom. The main camera is believed to be a 50 MP unit with a 1-inch sensor and variable aperture support. The phone will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 9030 SoC.
Brands are cooking up some seriously good camera features
It's clearly noticeable that smartphone companies these days aren't simply focusing on the hardware aspect of their devices' cameras. Instead, they are also offering some cool features to fully utilize such high-end camera hardware.
Pixel devices, for instance, have the Camera Coach feature. The recently released Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a very unique horizontal lock capability, and now Huawei is introducing AI Pose Recommendation in its upcoming smartphone series.
While most of the specifications of the phones are under wraps, one thing seems certain that they will definitely give tough competition to other camera-centric phones like the vivo V300 Pro or Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is ranked at the top position in the DXOMark camera ranking. I expect similar dominance in the camera department from its successor, especially after looking at some of the camera samples that were released by the company recently.
All that said, Huawei is going to release the Pura 90 series on April 20th in China.
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