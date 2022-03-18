Apple releases the iPhone SE 5G to early buyers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Apple's iPhone SE 5G launch is today, and the phone immediately found a place in our best budget 5G phones list on account of its nostalgic exterior with a modern A15 chipset heart. Unlike what it did with the last Touch ID-equipped iPhone in 2020, which was announced with a simple press release, Apple unveiled the new SE at a virtual keynote event, announcing it as its cheapest 5G iPhone to date.





What Apple didn't do, however, is release the iPhone SE immediately after the March 8 event, and we had to wait until today for its release on carrier and Apple Store shelves. You can grab it right now along with its fairly short list of cases and accessories:









The iPhone SE purchase launch start at 5AM Pacific over at Apple and various other retailers, and you can check out the best iPhone SE deals here. At launch, the iPhone SE will be available to buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 other countries or regions.

iPhone SE launch prices





iPhone SE 64GB price: $429

iPhone SE 128GB price: $479

iPhone SE 256GB price: $579





Apple will let you buy the iPhone SE on installments, too, starting at just $17.87 for the 64GB model (we know, that kind of storage is rather small considering the 4K video recording capabilities of the phone).

Despite that there are no other upgrades than the new A15 chipset and the 5G modem worth mentioning, you'd be pleased to hear that all the camera-centric bells and whistles that the A15 brought to the iPhone 13, like Photographic Styles, or the Smart HDR 4 algorithms, are present on the iPhone SE (2022) as well.



