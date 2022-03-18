 Apple releases the iPhone SE 5G to early buyers - PhoneArena

Apple

Apple releases the iPhone SE 5G to early buyers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple releases the iPhone SE 5G to early buyers
Apple's iPhone SE 5G launch is today, and the phone immediately found a place in our best budget 5G phones list on account of its nostalgic exterior with a modern A15 chipset heart. Unlike what it did with the last Touch ID-equipped iPhone in 2020, which was announced with a simple press release, Apple unveiled the new SE at a virtual keynote event, announcing it as its cheapest 5G iPhone to date. 

What Apple didn't do, however, is release the iPhone SE immediately after the March 8 event, and we had to wait until today for its release on carrier and Apple Store shelves. You can grab it right now along with its fairly short list of cases and accessories:


The iPhone SE purchase launch start at 5AM Pacific over at Apple and various other retailers, and you can check out the best iPhone SE deals here. At launch, the iPhone SE will be available to buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 other countries or regions.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, $100 off w/ Cricket plan

$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB model w/ T-Mobile activation

$215 off (45%)
$264 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB

$479
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB

$579
Buy at Apple

iPhone SE launch prices


  • iPhone SE 64GB price: $429
  • iPhone SE 128GB price: $479
  • iPhone SE 256GB price: $579

Apple will let you buy the iPhone SE on installments, too, starting at just $17.87 for the 64GB model (we know, that kind of storage is rather small considering the 4K video recording capabilities of the phone). 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB, monthly payment discount

$9 off (45%)
$11 04 /mo
$20
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, 36 monthly installments

$16 11 /mo
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, 36 monthly installment

$16 12 /mo
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Sprint model, 256GB, 24 monthly payments

$24 17 /mo
Buy at T-Mobile
Despite that there are no other upgrades than the new A15 chipset and the 5G modem worth mentioning, you'd be pleased to hear that all the camera-centric bells and whistles that the A15 brought to the iPhone 13, like Photographic Styles, or the Smart HDR 4 algorithms, are present on the iPhone SE (2022) as well.

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
$24 Special T-Mobile $16 Special Verizon $16 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
