Best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors you can get

Do iPhone 8/SE (2020) screen protectors fit iPhone SE (2022)?

iPhone SE (2022) thin film screen protectors





If you don't want excessive bulk and you need to preserve the absolute best touch response of your display, you need to look into thin film screen protectors. Granted, they don't offer the same level of protection as their tempered glass cousins but given the fact that most smartphone displays are covered by Gorilla Glass anyway, opting for a thin film screen protector can be the perfect solution.





The iPhone SE (2022) features the same tempered glass solution as the iPhone 13 series - Ceramic Shield. It was jointly developed by Apple and Corning, and is one of the toughest screen materials in the business. So, a thin film screen protector will add a layer of security that will tackle minor scratches and scuffs. Plus, it's cheap and easy to install.





Supershieldz Anti Glare and Anti Fingerprint iPhone SE (2022) screen protector

We're starting with the budget options first. Thin film screen protectors are affordable by design but this Supershieldz Anti Glare Shield takes things a step further. You're getting six sheets for basically pocket money, and it's not simple plastic either.





This thin film iPhone SE (2022) screen protector features five layers - there's an anti-glare top coating, a scratch-resistant layer, an optical PET layer, silicone adhesive and finally a layer that protects the glass surface of your phone. These sheets are made of high-quality Japanese PET film, they install like a breeze and don't leave residue when removed. Touch sensitivity is stellar and you won't even notice the protector is on your phone.





Tech Armor HD Clear Film iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

Another budget thin-film option comes from Tech Armor. This pack of four Japanese-made PET film screen protectors offer great protection, and 99.99% HD clarity and touch accuracy. There's an oleophobic coating to battle fingerprints, and the design of the protector features 5 layers of high-quality high-grade polyurethane film.





Nothing much to be said here - these are easy to install and easy to remove. Tech Armor is a US-based company with 20 years of experience in designing and building smartphone accessories, so don't let the price fool you - these screen protectors are legit.





iPhone SE (2022) tempered glass screen protectors





The absolute protection in the smartphone industry - tempered glass. Actually - there was once a sapphire glass screen protector but would you pay $100 bucks on top of your $429 iPhone SE? Probably not! So, the almost ultimate protection in the smartphone business - tempered glass.





Adding another thick layer of glass to your screen is a good idea if you tend to drop your phone a lot. In the worst-case scenario the tempered glass protector will absorb the shock and shatter, leaving the glass of the phone intact. The downside is that these screen protectors are a bit more bulky than the thin film ones, and they could be a pain to install. However, there are guiding frames, UV curing lights and other tools that can help.





Spigen Tempered Glass iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

We're in tempered glass territory now, and Spigen has a nice option in the budget price range. The Korean manufacturer is well-know for its smartphone cases but there are great affordable option in the screen protector category too.





This tempered glass iPhone SE (2022) screen protector comes with a lot of bells and whistles considering its price. The hardness of the glass is rated at 9H (which is the top end of the scale for smartphone protection), and there's an oleophobic coating (alongside five other layers). Spigen says this screen protector will preserve the original brightness and clarity of your iPhone SE (2022), and we don't have any reason to doubt that.





An an added bonus, there's a special installation frame in the box, tackling any problems with properly aligning and installing the glass. Finally, you're getting two glass sheets in this package.





Insignia Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone SE (3rd generation) - Clear

Insignia is another budget option for a tempered glass screen protector - the Best Buy brand offers a great price/quality ratio. This iPhone SE screen protector costs lest than $10 (it's discounted at the moment) and for that money you're getting a lot of features.





The two glass sheets in the box are made of twice-reinforced tempered glass that will shield your iPhone SE against impacts and shocks. The design is pretty thin, allowing for a great touch sensitivity and transparency. There are cleaning and polishing cloths inside the retail package for easy maintenance too.





Tech Armor Ballistic Glass iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

You're already familiar with Tech Armor from the "Thin film" category. The company also offers their proprietary Ballistic Glass screen protectors, and they're very good for the money. You get features like polished 2.5D edges, 9H hardness, anti-fingerprint oleophobic coating, and more.





Another cool thing about this protector is its thickness (or should we say thinness) - it's just 0.3 mm! The quality adhesive won't introduce any color artifacts to your screen, and the installation frame will make the process of slapping this tempered screen protector on your iPhone SE easy as a walk in the park.





ESR Tempered-Glass iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

More of the same, you might think but that's just not true. The ESR tempered glass iPhone SE screen protector comes with some additional bonus features, such as the 11lb resistance to force and impact, the speaker grill shield, and the installation frame.





Other that that, it's the regular deal - two glass slates for you to put on top of your iPhone SE. The price is great, though - and by the way, if you want maximum protection for a tad more money, check out the next entry from ESR (Hint: it offers ten times the protection).





ESR Armorite iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

ESR markets this screen protector as their best, and for a good reason. The ultra-tough Armorite tempered glass can withstand over 110 lb of force (tested in lab conditions), meaning it's like having a second screen on top of your original one. The same speaker grill shield from the previous model is present here as well, as is the special coating that will keep your screen smudge and fingerprint free.





There's an installation frame included, and it's also worth mentioning that this tempered glass screen protector comes with black top and bottom bezels. A precise cutout will allow you to use the Touch ID trouble-free, and ESR also claims that this protector retains the brightness and transparency of your iPhone SE's display. The price is extremely affordable!





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ iPhone SE screen protector

ZAGG's InvisibleShield lineup of smartphone screen protectors are an industry standard, there's no denying that. While we wait for the new D3O models to get released, you can get a Glass+ made for the 2020 SE, and it will fit your new phone perfectly.





This tempered glass screen protector comes with the usual stuff ZAGG offers - the proprietary Ion Matrix technology that makes the glass stronger at a molecular level, the oil-resistant surface, the reinforced edges, the EZ apply tech - the whole package.





You can't go wrong with this screen protector, and even though it's a bit on the expensive side, there's no price for quality, right?





OtterBox Performance Plus Glass iPhone SE screen protector

OtterBox is another titan when it comes to smartphone accessories - the Defender series cases are just astonishingly good! The company now ventures in the screen protector territory with its Peformance Glass offering. This iPhone SE screen protector was designed in collaboration with Corning - the guys who make the smartphone screen protection (Gorilla Glass anyone?).





OtterBox claims this glass protector offers up to 5x greater scratch resistance than the leading glass alternative, and even though these marketing claims are sometimes a bit overblown, we feel that this time the PR department knows what its talking about. This is one of the best iPhone SE screen protectors out there.





iPhone SE (2022) privacy screen protectors





Privacy has been the buzzword in the past few years, and there are other ways to protect it than changing your passwords on a regular basis. There's a whole category of smartphone screen protectors with the "Privacy" stamp on them. They use a clever polarization trick to dim the screen for anyone viewing it from the side (have you tried looking at a smartphone screen with Polaroid glasses? Now, tilt your head!).





These screen protectors offer some protection from prying eyes, which can be crucial if you're managing sensitive data on your smartphone in public. They also come with some inherit drawbacks - you won't be able to show your vacation photos to your colleagues as easy as you used to.





JETech iPhone SE Privacy Screen Protector

This JETech privacy screen protector uses the same polarization trick to hide your smartphone's screen from prying eyes. The tech is very old but it works. Furthermore, it's a tempered glass screen protector, which means that it offers some conventional protection as well.





The edges are nicely rounded (offering some additional comfort to your fingers), and the glass slate is just 0.33 mm thick. The touch response is great on this one, but we can't say the same for the transparency. But then again, that's the whole point of it, right?





iPhone SE (2022) liquid glass screen protectors





If you don't like the feel of regular screen protectors, there's an alternative. It's often called "liquid glass" although we think that's the name of one of the brands. The idea is to apply a liquid solution to your smartphone's screen, then buff it up and wipe it off. The solution molecularly bonds with the glass making it tougher and also smoother.





This tech has some serious benefits to it - the application is really easy, there's no "would it fit" questions attached, and if you buy a bottle of such liquid glass protection you will be able to apply it to all sorts of gadgets that use a glass screen.





LIQUID CERAMIC Glass Screen Protector

As we were saying in the intro, it's a novel way to protect your smartphone screen. The Liquid Ceramic model adds a microscopic layer of glass to your screen, making it smoother and rising its toughness to 9H on the hardness scale.





It's crystal clear, easy to apply, won't hamper touch sensitivity, and also improves the smudge situation. This specific model is also offered with insurance - you can pay a little bit extra and you'll get up to $400 coverage if you ever need to replace or repair your screen.





Conclusion





These are the best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors, at least for the moment. Be sure to check this space on a regular basis, as we'll be adding more models soon. The screen is the most vulnerable part of modern smartphones, so adding an additional layer of protection is not only logical but sometimes absolutely necessary.





