 Best iPhone SE fast chargers - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Accessories Apple Picks

Best iPhone SE fast chargers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best iPhone SE fast chargers
You didn't expect Apple to include a charger in the box of the $429 iPhone SE now, did you? Well, it didn't. There's no charging brick in the iPhone SE box, yet Apple advises that you can charge it "fast" to 50% in half an hour with a 20W charger, so at least that charging speed is supported unlike its predecessor that shipped with a puny 5W unit.

You'd have to buy the iPhone SE charger separately, though, as is the trend, so what are your options besides Apple's official 20W brick that will also serve you well for numerous other iPhones, at least until Apple finally decides to move away from its shamefully slow charging ways with future ones.

Best iPhone SE chargers



Amazon Basics 30W GaN charger


Compatible with all iPhones, this is the best price for a compact GaN charger to go with your budget iPhone SE. It delivers USB-C PD speeds above and beyond what's needed to top up your iPhone SE, and you don't pay the brand premium of other chargers despite that the internals are the same. Did we mention that this basic charger is foldable for compact storage, too? Well, it is, and not so basic anymore.

Аmazon Basics 30W GaN USB-C PD charger

Buy at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C power adapter


Apple makes its own 20W fast charger block, which is a great choice in terms of compatibility. If you are planning on using any of the wireless chargers offered by Apple, this 20W USB-C charger block is guaranteed to work perfectly with them.

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug


If you are looking to get the best quality for the least amount of money, look no further than Anker’s PowerPort III. It is a 20W adapter and has a tiny footprint that gets even tinier with the included foldable plug. You will barely feel it when on the road or your daily commute.

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug

Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro


Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used. More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation.

Anker Nano Pro


The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.

Just like the ArcStation Pro from Spigen, Anker’s Nano Pro is also a GaN charger, which is what allows its small size and low power consumption. The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Anker Nano Pro

Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger


Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin. Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage.

Charging cables

AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable


Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone.

Anker Powerline Plus II


The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices. Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that it offers a lifetime guarantee with it.

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable


The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer but also a bit more expensive.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet
-$105
Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)
-$95
Amazon to join the Clubhouse trend with a new rival app dubbed Amp
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon to join the Clubhouse trend with a new rival app dubbed Amp
The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
by Adrian Diaconescu,  15
The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless