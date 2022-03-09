Best iPhone SE fast chargers

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug

If you are looking to get the best quality for the least amount of money, look no further than Anker’s PowerPort III. It is a 20W adapter and has a tiny footprint that gets even tinier with the included foldable plug. You will barely feel it when on the road or your daily commute.

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro

Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used. More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation. Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used. More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation.

Anker Nano Pro

The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.



Just like the ArcStation Pro from Spigen, Anker’s Nano Pro is also a GaN charger, which is what allows its small size and low power consumption. The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Anker Nano Pro Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger

Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin. Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage. Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin. Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage.





Charging cables AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable

Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone.

Anker Powerline Plus II

The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices. Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that it offers a lifetime guarantee with it.

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable

The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer but also a bit more expensive.

Apple makes its own 20W fast charger block, which is a great choice in terms of compatibility. If you are planning on using any of the wireless chargers offered by Apple, this 20W USB-C charger block is guaranteed to work perfectly with them.