



Despite that the expected sub-$400 price didn't materialize, the iPhone SE 3 2022 is the one that may fetch the bulk of iPhone shipments this year, what with the ability to hook up on 5G networks and the fast processor. That's why we round up the best iPhone SE 3 deals that bring down the price even further.





iPhone SE 2022 storage prices and availability



iPhone SE 64GB price: $429

iPhone SE 128GB price: $479

iPhone SE 256GB price: $579





The iPhone SE 2022 release date is on Friday, March 18, but you buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 more countries or regions can preorder iPhone SE from 5AM Pacific on Friday, March 11.





iPhone SE 2022 deals at Apple





Trade-ins from the iPhone SE 2020

Monthly payments starting from $17.87



If you don't want to pay the hefty sum of $579 for the 256GB model, you can buy the iPhone SE from Apple on installments, or use Apple's trade-in offers online or swap the old S@ 2020 for the new SW 2022 in Apple Stores. Monthly payments start from $17.87 in 24 installments for the basic 64GB model.



iPhone SE 2022 deals on Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T





Apple says that the iPhone SE will be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (it lists the big three), and AT&T as well as T-Mobile indeed hint that they will carry it, as does Verizon, but mum's the word on their pricing incentives just yet.





