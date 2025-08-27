Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen just got even cheaper on Amazon

Amazon launches an exclusive bargain that brings one particular SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen model to a more attractive price.

If you’re looking for high-class Bose sound in an ultra-compact package, this is your chance to grab the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen. Normally priced around $150, this sleek little speaker is down 19% at Amazon — bringing the Black model to about $120.

$29 off (19%)
Amazon just launched an exclusive promo on the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen, making the model in Black even cheaper. The entire lineup was available for 13% off, but you can now grab the model in Black for 19% off, which saves you $29. Grab it and save before Amazon's promo ends.
Now, although we’ve seen this portable Bluetooth speaker drop even lower earlier this year, neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches Amazon’s current promo, making it quite exciting. So, if you don’t want to wait for a better deal to pop up (which might not be soon, mind you), we suggest you check it out before it expires.

The SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen looks very similar to its predecessor, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, the original SoundLink Flex already looked awesome and was sturdy enough for outdoor use. The 2nd Gen is just as durable and supports IP67, providing solid water and dust resistance. Plus, it comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for a faster and more reliable wireless connection.

This Bose speaker also delivers solid audio output for its size. Out of the box, it gives you adequate bass, decent mids, and clear highs. This response makes it sound a bit “safer” compared to other similarly priced speakers, but the good news is you can tweak the EQ settings to get more out of it.

What if you want stereo sound? To achieve it, you’ll need to pair two SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen together. Otherwise, you can connect it to compatible Bose speakers using the Party Mode feature.

Factor in the battery life of up to 12 hours and the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity that lets you and your friends take turns streaming, and you’ve got a solid little speaker. Sure, it’s not the cheapest model money can buy, but it’s still more than worth it. Boasting a high-class design, decent playtime, and solid audio, it’s a smart pick for any Bose audio fan who doesn’t want to break the bank. And now, you can buy it for 19% off on Amazon — so don’t miss out.

