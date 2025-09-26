Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Walmart's best-selling iPad 10th Gen deal turns it into a real treat

The iPad 10th Gen may be no spring chicken, but it still packs a punch, making it an irresistible choice at its current Walmart discount.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
About two weeks ago, Amazon launched a hefty $150 discount on the budget-friendly iPad 10th Gen. While that was indeed an awesome offer, users could only get the price cut on the Pink coating. Fret not — Walmart now matches this bargain, offering the 256GB option in Silver, Pink, and Yellow at the same $349 price.

iPad 10th Gen, 256GB: save $100 at Walmart

$349
$449
$100 off (22%)
The 10th Gen iPad with 256GB of storage is now available for just $349 at Walmart. That saves you a sweet $100 on its new MSRP at the retailer and brings the budget-friendly slate to an irresistible price. The promo is available on the models in Yellow, Pink, and Silver.
Buy at Walmart

iPad 11-inch, A16: now $50 off

$399
$449
$50 off (11%)
Want a more powerful iPad? The iPad 11-inch with an A16 chip might be the better choice for you. This slate is now available for $50 off in its 256GB configuration at Walmart in all available colors. Don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart

We should point out that Walmart has lowered the device’s MSRP by $50, so the effective price cut is actually $100, not $150. Still, with Amazon’s sale over and gone, this is your best chance to save at the moment. In case you’d prefer the newer A16 Bionic-powered model, the 256GB variant is going for $399 — $50 off its original price.

Sure, the “base” iPad 10th Gen is nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Pro M4 or even the iPad Air M3, but hey — not everyone needs so much muscle. For those after an iPadOS device with a decent screen and adequate everyday performance, this one won’t let you down.

With an A14 Bionic chip, this slate delivers solid performance for light tasks. Sure, its SoC is getting a bit old now, but you can still browse, stream videos, and handle other everyday tasks without any hiccups.

What about its display? The tablet packs a 10.9-inch touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and reasonably sharp 1640 x 2360 resolution. Extras like True Tone are on deck, providing more natural-looking colors. Plus, as we’ve pointed out in our iPad 10th Gen review, viewing angles are more than adequate.

Sure, the newer iPad A16 brings better performance, but if you’re on a really tight budget, the iPad 10th Gen is a perfectly suitable pick. If you’ve missed previous discounts at Amazon, grab yours at Walmart and save $100 right now.

