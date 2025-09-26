Walmart's best-selling iPad 10th Gen deal turns it into a real treat
The iPad 10th Gen may be no spring chicken, but it still packs a punch, making it an irresistible choice at its current Walmart discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
About two weeks ago, Amazon launched a hefty $150 discount on the budget-friendly iPad 10th Gen. While that was indeed an awesome offer, users could only get the price cut on the Pink coating. Fret not — Walmart now matches this bargain, offering the 256GB option in Silver, Pink, and Yellow at the same $349 price.
We should point out that Walmart has lowered the device’s MSRP by $50, so the effective price cut is actually $100, not $150. Still, with Amazon’s sale over and gone, this is your best chance to save at the moment. In case you’d prefer the newer A16 Bionic-powered model, the 256GB variant is going for $399 — $50 off its original price.
With an A14 Bionic chip, this slate delivers solid performance for light tasks. Sure, its SoC is getting a bit old now, but you can still browse, stream videos, and handle other everyday tasks without any hiccups.
Sure, the newer iPad A16 brings better performance, but if you’re on a really tight budget, the iPad 10th Gen is a perfectly suitable pick. If you’ve missed previous discounts at Amazon, grab yours at Walmart and save $100 right now.
Sure, the “base” iPad 10th Gen is nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Pro M4 or even the iPad Air M3, but hey — not everyone needs so much muscle. For those after an iPadOS device with a decent screen and adequate everyday performance, this one won’t let you down.
What about its display? The tablet packs a 10.9-inch touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and reasonably sharp 1640 x 2360 resolution. Extras like True Tone are on deck, providing more natural-looking colors. Plus, as we’ve pointed out in our iPad 10th Gen review, viewing angles are more than adequate.
