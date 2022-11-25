Best Black Friday tablet deals right now: Major discounts on Galaxy Tab & iPad

The Black Friday 2022 discounts are everywhere at the moment, as the shopping event is in full swing right now. The day after Thanksgiving might very well be spent shopping from your sofa for a 2022 tablet like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is $400 off at Best Buy, or the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen compatibility and a cheap price on Amazon. All of the active Black Friday 2022 tablet bargains may be seen right below!





Black Friday 2022 tablet deals list:

Black Friday iPad Pro deals





The iPad Pro from 2021 is still an amazing pickup. And, if you choose to upgrade to a 512 GB model, you get a whopping $400 off its price — now that's a tablet that will last you a long time!





iPad Pro 12.9-inch — M1 chip (2021) — $300 PRICE CUT at BestBuy The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is still powerful and excellent. Its discounts start at $300 off for the lower storage models, but go up to $400 off if you want to upgrade to 512 GB or more! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 12.9" — M2 chip (2022) — DOWN by $55 Combine this iPad with a Magic Keyboard for the ultimate mobile experience — it may cost as much as a MacBook Pro, but it doesn't disappoint. As long as your expectations were set for what iPadOS has to offer. $55 off (5%) $1044 $1099 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 — M1 chip (512GB) — $150 OFF at Best Buy The M1 iPad Pro 11 has been upgraded by Apple and now needs to fly off the store shelves. Good news for us, as this tablet is still plenty powerful and is an excellent purchase for games and work alike! UPDATE: Only models with 512GB of storage or more remain in stock! $149 off (14%) $950 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11" — M2 chip (2022) — $40 OFF The M2 iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet that can run pretty much anything you throw at it (and iPadOS supports). With the new Center Stage feature, you can turn an external monitor into a desktop environment and work on it almost like it's a Mac. $40 off (5%) $759 $799 Buy at BestBuy





Awesome Black Friday offers on Apple Pencil:





Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 (2018 and newer): save $50 now The Magic Keyboard is an excellent addition to your iPad Pro — the touchpad works incredibly well with iPadOS 16, the keyboard feels great to type on for prolonged hours. This will turn your iPad Pro into a laptop hybrid. $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at BestBuy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11" and iPad Air 10.9": $50 off Excellent keyboard to turn your compact tablet into a compact productivity machine. This one will work on either the iPad Pro 11 or the newer iPad Airs (2020 and 2022). $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 2nd Gen - grab the stylus for well below $100! The Apple Pencil 2 is great, but often a bit too expensive to justify the purchase. Now that it has dropped by 31%, it's hard to pass by! Compatible with the iPad Pro (2018 and newer), iPad Air (2020 and newer), iPad mini 6th gen. $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 1st Gen - an $80 stylus for your iPad! The old Apple Pencil is still available because it's still supported by the iPad 9th gen and iPad 10th gen. It's a bit more awkward to charge, but it mostly feels like the 2nd gen stylus - easy to draw and write with, so it's not a bad idea to have one! $20 off (20%) $79 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy





iPad Air and iPad mini deals of Black Friday 2022:





The iPad Air from 2022 is the perfect pick if you are looking for something with the same design language as the Pro models, but for a much more affordable price tag.





2022 iPad Air with Cellular is $80 off on Amazon now! In a rare move, Amazon is discounting the latest and greatest Apple device in the iPad Air lineup! The cellular model with an M1 chip and the base 64GB of storage can be had for $80 less, provided you are fine with the purple color edition. $80 off (11%) $669 $749 Buy at Amazon



2022 iPad Air (5th-gen): Get it now for $40 less This is the latest generation of iPad Air that comes with the Apple M1 chip and Amazon is selling it to you for 7% less than its original price. This is the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage. It might seem like a not so decent discount, but this is Apple's freshly released mid-range tablet, and it is worth the price. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6: Buy it from Amazon with this amazing $100 discount! Apple's 2021 iPad mini is currently going for under $400 at Amazon — one of the best offers we have ever seen on this compact tablet! This version in particular comes with 64GB of storage and without cellular connectivity, but still leaves you with one killer deal. $99 off (20%) $399 99 $499 Buy at Amazon









iPad 9th gen deals of Black Friday 2022:





Just like the iPad Air, the basic model—iPad 10.2—got refreshed in 2021. This time around it came with a base storage of 64GB, which is admittedly a bit weird in this day and age, even if it is the cheapest tier. That being said, it is a dependable tablet for media usage and some mobile gaming.





The 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad is now down by 18% with this great Black Friday deal This entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad from Apple will cost you less than usual at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage, along with greatly calibrated display colors. If you have been waiting for this budget iPad to get even cheaper, now's your chance. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Tab deals of Black Friday 2022:

As per usual, some of the best tablet deals we see during Black Friday are on the Galaxy Tab models from Samsung.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: buy it now and save $300! Best Buy is already out with early Black Friday offers on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, dropping its price by 21%. Samsung's best tablet also comes with the S Pen, making it the full image of productivity. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: great Black Friday offer at Samsung Samsung will give you the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 less if you have an eligible trade-in, thanks to this Black Friday awesome offer! This is without a doubt the best Android tablet you will find on the market at the moment, so if you can make use of this deal and want one, jump on it now! $700 off (64%) Trade-in $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: NOW $699.99, WAS $899.99 The Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet from Samsung can be yours for $200 less thanks to this early Black Friday awesome deal at Best Buy! This is the version with 128GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity only. It also comes with an S-Pen and a 12.4" screen. $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: get it now with a $220 discount! It's raining Black Friday deals and this one is as sweet as they get on the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ with a 24% discount. This tablet comes with a gorgeous 12.4" OLED display, it's every bit as powerful as you'd like, has excellent multitasking with Samsung DeX and comes with a built-in S Pen. $220 off (24%) $679 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit! Samsung will sell you its plus-sized flagship tablet with a 78% discount as long as you have an eligible trade-in. This early Black Friday deal has the potential to hand you a Galaxy Tab S8+ for as little as $199.99! This is for the 128GB storage version with 8GB of RAM. $700 off (78%) Trade-in $199 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: NOW $549.99, WAS $699.99 The Galaxy Tab S8 will cost you $150 at Best Buy at the moment, thanks to an early Black Friday deal. This model is the one with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity only. It also comes with an 11" display and the S-Pen stylus. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get it now with a $165 discount! The 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is now 23% cheaper than usual at Amazon. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. This is a great purchase if you are looking for something that is a bit more future-proof in the Android tablet market. $165 off (24%) $534 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get it now with a $151 discount! Walmart slashes the price of the 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 by a cool $131. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. $151 off (22%) $549 $699 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get $150 credit or up to $450 when you trade in Samsung's Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S8 is an extra $150 of Samsung Credit eCertificate on top of a $150 discount for those not trading in any device. Those who do get up to $450 enhanced trade-in credit (or up to $120 on cracked devices). $600 off (86%) Trade-in $99 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G discounted by $144 at Amazon right now! This Galaxy Tab S7 FE is going with a nice 29% discount on Amazon and it comes with a 12.4-inch display, an S Pen in the box, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD slot for some additional space. $146 off (28%) $383 80 $529 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: NOW $149.99, WAS $229.99 The latest budget tablet from Samsung is currently enjoying a $80 discount thanks to this early Black Friday offer from Best Buy! You get a 10.5" display, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and an even more affordable great tablet. $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Save $90! Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a $90 discount. This is a budget-friendly tablet, but it's perfect for entertainment and browsing the Internet. $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): Get a guaranteed minimum of $200 in trade-in credit! Samsung has an early Black Friday trade-in offer for the Galaxy Tab S7+ that will give you at least $200 in trade-in credit, which you can then use for other Samsung devices! You can get as much as $680 off of the price depending on the device and its condition. $250 off (29%) Trade-in $599 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: 46% discount! Samsung has an early Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S7 that guarantees you $200 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device to give! You can save up to $500 on this purchase depending on the device you have for trade-in. This deal is for the 64GB storage model. $300 off (46%) Trade-in $350 $649 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Refurbished with a 31% discount at Walmart Samsung has an early Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S7 that guarantees you $200 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device to give! You can save up to $500 on this purchase depending on the device you have for trade-in. This deal is for the 64GB storage model. $194 off (31%) $435 $629 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Buy it now and get a minimum of $200 trade-in credit! Samsung guarantees you at least $200 worth of trade-in credit if you have a device to give during your purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE! The discount can go as high as 53% depending on the device and its condition. This is for the 128GB storage version of the Tab S7 FE. $315 off (53%) Trade-in $284 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Buy it now at a 26% discount This deal at Walmart shaves a solid 26% off the price of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. $136 off (26%) $392 52 $529 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Now $120 OFF! Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon and save $120 in the process. With included S Pen, long-lasting battery, AKG Dual Speakers, and slim design, this tablet is perfect for work and entertainment. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO: Now $204 OFF at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO with a $204 discount. The tablet has military-grade durability, long-lasting battery, and even comes with Samsung's S Pen. $204 off (30%) $475 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon





Lenovo tablet deals of Android 2022:





Lenovo tablets are already on the cheap side but even now there are some good discounts ranging from 17% to 37%.





Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is now 47% off through BestBuy After some quick math, that makes for a $180 discount for a tablet with a big 10.3" device with a big 1920x1200 resolution. Get it now for just $199.99, while supplies last! $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy The Lenovo Tab M8 HD is available for just $79.99 This is the second generation of the Lenovo Tab M8 HD, equipped with an 8" display and 32GB of storage, courtesy of BestBuy's special Black Friday offerings! $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is 29% off via Amazon right now! The Tab P11 Plus is bundled with a Keyboard and Pen, which opens a lot of possibilities on a tablet. If this is exactly what you are looking for, check the offer from Amazon out while it is still live! $120 off (29%) $299 99 $419 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is at a 26% Discount Amazon has the third generations of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus with a 26% discount, which is a great deal for an already budget-friendly tablet with a 10.6" screen. $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





Microsoft Surface Pro deals of Black Friday 2022:





Microsoft’s Surface tablet have an interesting standing — they are slates, but they run the full Windows, as if they are laptops.





Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is 35% off! BestBuy has a massive early Black Friday discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, bringing its price tag down to $599.99! It's equipped with a reliable Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and has a 128GB SSD, and a keyboard! $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $300 on the Surface Pro X A 13" touch-enabled screen and 8GB of RAM under the hood, this Surface Pro X is now discounted by 33% right now via BestBuy! $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is currently $100 off This tablet from Microsoft is capable enough to replace your laptop for a lot of tasks! If you are interested, you can get it now with a $100 discount while supplies last, courtesy of BestBuy! $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 7: SAVE $92! Amazon is currently offering the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 9% discount. The tablet comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Buy it a keyboard, and this tablet can easily replace your laptop. $92 off (9%) $906 99 $999 Buy at Amazon





Amazon Fire tablet deals of Black Friday 2022:





Amazon is currently out with many great early Black Friday discounts on its regular Fire tablets and those intended for kids.





Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet's ad-supported version is now featured in this great Black Friday 2022 deal, where it received a 50% price cut! $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 gest a 50% price cut Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is down by a whopping 50%! It has an 8" display, 32GB of storage, but it is ad-supported. $45 off (50%) $44 99 $89 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 costs 33% less right now Amazon's latest FIre 7 tablet has a 7" display and 16GB of Storage, along with 10 hours of battery. It's ad-supported, but you can pay extra to remove them. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is now 47% less This version of the Fire HD 8 is oriented at younger audiences, namely between the ages of 6 and 12. It retains it's 8" display, 32GB of storage, and a 13-hour battery life. $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet gets a 40% discount Amazon's kid-oriented tablets are a great choice for a reason, and its best one has a 40% discount! It's available in Aquamarine, Lavender and Sky Blue - perfectly suitable for ages 3-7! $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet gets a 50% price cut This Amazon tablet for kids is ad-free, has 16GB of storage and several color options to choose from! If you've been hunting for a great tablet for your kids, this 50% Black Friday discount is for you! $55 off (50%) $54 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon







