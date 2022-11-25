Best Black Friday tablet deals right now: Major discounts on Galaxy Tab & iPad
The Black Friday 2022 discounts are everywhere at the moment, as the shopping event is in full swing right now. The day after Thanksgiving might very well be spent shopping from your sofa for a 2022 tablet like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is $400 off at Best Buy, or the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen compatibility and a cheap price on Amazon. All of the active Black Friday 2022 tablet bargains may be seen right below!
Black Friday 2022 tablet deals list:
Black Friday iPad Pro deals
The iPad Pro from 2021 is still an amazing pickup. And, if you choose to upgrade to a 512 GB model, you get a whopping $400 off its price — now that's a tablet that will last you a long time!
Awesome Black Friday offers on Apple Pencil:
iPad Air and iPad mini deals of Black Friday 2022:
The iPad Air from 2022 is the perfect pick if you are looking for something with the same design language as the Pro models, but for a much more affordable price tag.
iPad 9th gen deals of Black Friday 2022:
Just like the iPad Air, the basic model—iPad 10.2—got refreshed in 2021. This time around it came with a base storage of 64GB, which is admittedly a bit weird in this day and age, even if it is the cheapest tier. That being said, it is a dependable tablet for media usage and some mobile gaming.
Galaxy Tab deals of Black Friday 2022:
As per usual, some of the best tablet deals we see during Black Friday are on the Galaxy Tab models from Samsung.
Also, see our Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals selections.
Lenovo tablet deals of Android 2022:
Lenovo tablets are already on the cheap side but even now there are some good discounts ranging from 17% to 37%.
Microsoft Surface Pro deals of Black Friday 2022:
Microsoft’s Surface tablet have an interesting standing — they are slates, but they run the full Windows, as if they are laptops.
Amazon Fire tablet deals of Black Friday 2022:
Amazon is currently out with many great early Black Friday discounts on its regular Fire tablets and those intended for kids.
