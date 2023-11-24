Black Friday tablet deals 2023: Grab an Apple iPad with $150 off right now!
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday 2023 tablet deals are now in full swing, and there are generous offer on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface, and Lenovo slates. There is a great Apple iPad deal at up to $150 off as well as a Galaxy Tab for $130 down over at Amazon! You don't have to go anywhere else, we've curated this page to include the best Black Friday deals on all the major tablet brands, neatly arranged. So, just hit the refresh button from time to time and let's see what's cooking!
Amazon's deals are mainly on Galaxy Tabs and Amazon Fire, also we're seeing some iPad deals (big range of discounts from 7 to 20% off) and Microsoft Surface and Lenovo offers. In the Galaxy Tab department, we're seeing great offers raging from 35% to 40% on budget devices, while newer premium devices are getting around 10-13% discount (including $129 off on the Tab S9).
Top three Black Friday tablet deals right now
iPad Pro Black Friday discounts
Amazon sells the 2021-released iPad Pro with a $250 discount for the 512GB version. Keep in mind that stocks on different storage options have run out and your choices are getting slimmer, so you might want to hurry!
If you want the 6th Gen iPad Pro (2022), you may want to turn your attention to another Amazon deal that allows you to save $90 on the 12.9-inch slate with 128GB of storage. If you're planning on getting an Apple tablet, you can also take a look at our dedicated Black Friday iPad offers page (we're seeing great iPad deals!). To complete your ecosystem, you can also take a look at the Black Friday headphones deals we've found for you or bookmark our Black Friday smartwatch discounts section for a sleek wearable at a bargain price.
Black Friday offers on iPad Air and iPad mini
The iPad Air from 2022 and the iPad mini 6 are already discounted online. Right now, the iPad mini 6 is experiencing great discounts (depending on color and storage) ranging from $100-$170 off! The iPad Air from 2022 is available with another generous $100 discount. Enjoy the best deals live now! Amazon and Best Buy are the main players here.
Best Buy's deals present epic Black Friday phone deals as well, by the way.
Black Friday discounts on iPads
Right now, you can already save on both the 2021 and the 2022-launched iPads. At the moment, the 9th Gen iPad is an amazing 24% cheaper at Walmart. Amazon has an awesome discount on the 10th gen iPad. These are the best deals on 10.2-inch iPads that are live now:
Apple Pencil deals for Black Friday
Presently, the 2nd Gen accessory sells for 31% less on Amazon, while the 1st Gen is available with a markdown of 20%. Get them here.
Galaxy Tab Black Friday discounts
We've got some great news to share with Galaxy Tab fans - Apple tablets aren't the only ones that are discounted during the holiday shopping spree. At Amazon, an epic Black Friday deal lets you save Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for $131 less than usual in select colors. Another epic deal that's live at Best Buy shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price tag.
The vanilla Tab S8 is on sale at Amazon, where you can save 24% on the 128GB model. The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is some 27% cheaper for the Black Friday shopping spree. You can also enjoy an even more affordable tablet with the Tab S6 Lite, and it's also currently at a bargain price. Walmart also has some cool deals on Galaxy Tabs that you can see below. You can also benefit from notable discounts on Samsung's latest tablets, the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 FE+ right now.
On top of that, you get some sweet offers and trade-in possibilities from Samsung.com. If you're all about the Android experience, you might like one of the many Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals that are also very generous.
Lenovo tablet offers this Black Friday
Lenovo tablets are already on the cheap side but even they are now enjoying discounts ranging from 26-30%.
For example, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) with 128GB of storage is now 30% off on Best Buy, and the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is 27% cheaper right now. Check out the hottest deals on Lenovo tablets on Black Friday.
Top Microsoft Surface offers for Black Friday
Microsoft makes interesting laptop-to-tablet devices, such as the Surface Pro 9. This slate was discounted by $100 on Black Friday 2022. We see the same markdown for Black Friday 2023 on Best Buy, while Amazon has the Surface Pro 9 with 256GB of storage discounted by a huge $500 off!
Another Microsoft Surface deal on Best Buy allows you to save $253 on a new Surface Pro 7+.
Amazon Fire tablet deals for Black Friday
We're already seeing epic discounts at Amazon, especially for its own Fire tablets. You can save 50% on a new Amazon Fire HD 10 slate in Olive, while the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus can be yours at 36% off. A multitude of Amazon's Fire tablets sport some kind of discount right now, so you have plenty of choices.
Things that are NOT allowed: