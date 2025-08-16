As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
The Beats Pill offers excellent sound in a compact form factor, plus it's 33% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re a Beats audio fan, I have just the right promo on a portable Bluetooth speaker to show you. Amazon has discounted the Beats Pill by a hefty 33%, bringing it just under the $100 mark. This is a limited-time deal, though, so I’d suggest you act fast if you’re tempted.
Now, while this isn’t the hottest deal I’ve ever seen on this exciting Bluetooth speaker, the good news is you can save on all colors right now. Yep, all five colorways are on sale at $50-$51 off, letting you pick the one you like best and still enjoy the sweet discount.
What about sound quality? Although compact, the unit pumps out surprisingly solid bass, crisp highs, and wide mids. Even at low volumes, you’re getting deep low end that makes your favorite tunes sound even more exciting. However, the audio might deteriorate at higher volumes, so keep that in mind.
Overall, the Beats Pill is a fantastic speaker. It has a durable design, solid water and dust resistance, excellent sound (especially at lower volumes) — it’s a complete package. If you like what it brings to the table, now’s your chance to get it at a solid discount. Head to Amazon and save big while it lasts.
The Beats Pill is a pretty exciting device, too. With its compact size and durable design, it’s perfect for individual use and small gatherings. Plus, it packs an IP67 rating, allowing you to take it to the park, by the beach, and more without worries.
Other exciting features include stereo pairing with a second Pill speaker, lossless listening over USB-C, and exceptionally long playtime. Indeed, with an advertised battery life of up to 24 hours per charge, this fella lasts significantly longer per charge than the similarly priced JBL Flip 7. On top of everything else, the device features a built-in microphone, so it can double up as a speakerphone.
