Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think
Boring yearly upgrades for your favorite smartphones are in this season.
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The iPhone 18 Pro will look very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 Pro models saw a major redesign the likes of which hadn’t been seen from Apple in a very long time. This year’s iPhone 18 Pro phones will not be undergoing something similar and will instead look very much like their predecessors, but this approach to annual upgrades is actually very popular, as it turns out.
In a recent poll about iPhone 18 Pro upgrades and how you want Apple to design its upcoming phones, it became clear that most of you are actually very happy with minor upgrades each year.
What about you? How would you prefer for Apple to approach its iPhone 18 Pro models this year?
According to many reports from the supply chain and industry insiders, the iPhone 18 Pro series is going to be a footnote in iPhone history. No major changes, no monumental accomplishments, just another yearly upgrade until the iPhone 20 Pro comes along.
Honestly, I think that you should skip the iPhone 18. This is also the year that Apple is putting its new iPhone release schedule into effect, so the base iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone Air 2 are actually coming out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e. It really feels like Apple is introducing its new schedule this year because the affected phones are super boring.
Instead, this year’s star of the show will undoubtedly be the foldable iPhone. I’m also of the opinion that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone either, but that will at least be an exciting purchase compared to the iPhone 18 Pro.
Small yearly upgrades, please
In a recent poll about iPhone 18 Pro upgrades and how you want Apple to design its upcoming phones, it became clear that most of you are actually very happy with minor upgrades each year.
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Most voters, 33 percent to be precise, said that they would be happy for the iPhone 18 Pro models to feature small upgrades and keep the same price as the iPhone 17 Pro models. In second place, 29 percent of you said that you wanted a major redesign, even if it meant raising the price.
Almost 25 percent of respondents said that they didn’t care because they weren’t going to be upgrading to the iPhone 18 series. However, 12 percent of you echoed the most popular sentiment about small upgrades and said that even just new colors would be enough to make you happy.
What about you? How would you prefer for Apple to approach its iPhone 18 Pro models this year?
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What would you prefer for Apple to do with the iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 18 is a minor footnote
Cosmic Orange might give way to a deep red for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
According to many reports from the supply chain and industry insiders, the iPhone 18 Pro series is going to be a footnote in iPhone history. No major changes, no monumental accomplishments, just another yearly upgrade until the iPhone 20 Pro comes along.
Apple’s reported plan for the iPhone 20 Pro is to skip the iPhone 19 and make a phone that has an edge-to-edge display with absolutely no cutouts at all. The iPhone 18 Pro models were actually supposed to feature under-display Face ID sensors in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro, but that seems to have been canceled.
Skip the iPhone 18
Honestly, I think that you should skip the iPhone 18. This is also the year that Apple is putting its new iPhone release schedule into effect, so the base iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone Air 2 are actually coming out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e. It really feels like Apple is introducing its new schedule this year because the affected phones are super boring.
Instead, this year’s star of the show will undoubtedly be the foldable iPhone. I’m also of the opinion that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone either, but that will at least be an exciting purchase compared to the iPhone 18 Pro.
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