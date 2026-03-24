Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think

Boring yearly upgrades for your favorite smartphones are in this season.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone 18
iPhone 17 Pro Max rear
The iPhone 18 Pro will look very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 Pro models saw a major redesign the likes of which hadn’t been seen from Apple in a very long time. This year’s iPhone 18 Pro phones will not be undergoing something similar and will instead look very much like their predecessors, but this approach to annual upgrades is actually very popular, as it turns out.

Small yearly upgrades, please


In a recent poll about iPhone 18 Pro upgrades and how you want Apple to design its upcoming phones, it became clear that most of you are actually very happy with minor upgrades each year.

Recommended For You

Most voters, 33 percent to be precise, said that they would be happy for the iPhone 18 Pro models to feature small upgrades and keep the same price as the iPhone 17 Pro models. In second place, 29 percent of you said that you wanted a major redesign, even if it meant raising the price.

Almost 25 percent of respondents said that they didn’t care because they weren’t going to be upgrading to the iPhone 18 series. However, 12 percent of you echoed the most popular sentiment about small upgrades and said that even just new colors would be enough to make you happy.

What about you? How would you prefer for Apple to approach its iPhone 18 Pro models this year?

Recommended For You

What would you prefer for Apple to do with the iPhone 18 Pro?
367 Votes


The iPhone 18 is a minor footnote




According to many reports from the supply chain and industry insiders, the iPhone 18 Pro series is going to be a footnote in iPhone history. No major changes, no monumental accomplishments, just another yearly upgrade until the iPhone 20 Pro comes along.

Apple’s reported plan for the iPhone 20 Pro is to skip the iPhone 19 and make a phone that has an edge-to-edge display with absolutely no cutouts at all. The iPhone 18 Pro models were actually supposed to feature under-display Face ID sensors in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro, but that seems to have been canceled.

Skip the iPhone 18


Honestly, I think that you should skip the iPhone 18. This is also the year that Apple is putting its new iPhone release schedule into effect, so the base iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone Air 2 are actually coming out early next year alongside the iPhone 18e. It really feels like Apple is introducing its new schedule this year because the affected phones are super boring.

Instead, this year’s star of the show will undoubtedly be the foldable iPhone. I’m also of the opinion that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone either, but that will at least be an exciting purchase compared to the iPhone 18 Pro.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A57 suffers from one common flagship disease
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A57 suffers from one common flagship disease
I'd take the iPhone Air 2 in a heartbeat if that means there'll be no iPhone 18 Plus
I'd take the iPhone Air 2 in a heartbeat if that means there'll be no iPhone 18 Plus
Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think
Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless